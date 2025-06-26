Joan Laporta's mega-lever: Barça KO's Real Madrid and gets €120M to sign now

Barça keeps working to complete a historic transfer window and, for now, they're succeeding by far. The culer club, led by Joan Laporta, who has turned around the financial situation, has already signed Nico Williams and Joan García, two more than spectacular signings. Not satisfied with that, Joan Laporta is working to knock out Real Madrid with a mega-lever that's already been made official: €120 million ($120M) to sign now, surprising but very true.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta's mega-lever: Barça's KO to Real Madrid and €120 million ($120M) to sign now

According to FC Barcelona, the Catalan entity will open the new Spotify Camp Nou this coming August, with the arrival of the famous Joan Gamper Trophy, a preseason regular. For Joan Laporta, the return to Camp Nou is synonymous with a huge breath of fresh air, since playing at Montjuïc was anything but easy for the Catalan club. "Barça will go from paying rent to play to earning millions of euros in every match," sources from Barça explain, a club that's preparing a major signing to overtake Madrid.

The return to Camp Nou is already a reality: "€120M ($120M) to close a blockbuster signing at Barça"

After years of suffering, Barça will return to the new Camp Nou this coming August. According to Barça, the idea is for it to be open to 60,000 spectators (60,000), but, as the weeks go by, that capacity will be expanded considerably.

Barça expects to earn around €346 million ($346M) per season thanks to the new Camp Nou, which will continue to be sponsored by Spotify. Of this amount, Barça will allocate €120M ($120M) to signings for the next transfer window: the goal is to secure the arrival of Julián Álvarez, who would come to replace Lewandowski.