Official, Neymar's clone says goodbye and Deco is considering it: top signing for Barça

Deco's main goal for next season is to sign a winger who can give Raphinha and Lamine Yamal a break. Hansi Flick requested a new wide player after analyzing what he saw this season. Deco has already given his approval to this urgent need for Barça.

The lack of trust in Ansu Fati has left Barça with few real alternatives in attack. Ferran Torres is the only one who has been able to take on that substitute role, but it is not enough. An injury to Lewandowski, Raphinha, or Lamine Yamal could greatly complicate the options for the culé team.

Rayan Cherki, the Neymar clone looking for a new destination

In recent hours, a skillful winger has confirmed that he wants a change of scenery this summer. It is Rayan Cherki, winner of the best dribbler in France award this season. He won this award ahead of stars like Dembélé and Doué, two young gems from PSG.

Rayan Cherki's price surprises many: only 22 million euros. For that amount, he could leave Lyon and join Barça. His youth and talent make him a unique opportunity; moreover, his style is very reminiscent of Neymar, so the Catalan club's fans would surely enjoy his presence.

Cherki, at just 21 years old, is already considered one of the best wingers in the world. He is ambidextrous and can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder. This versatility is exactly what Deco needs to expand the team's offensive options.

Moreover, he would perfectly accept a substitute role at Barça. He wants to leave Lyon and sees the Catalan club as a perfect platform to make the definitive leap. The arrival of Cherki would mean a quality reinforcement that would complement Raphinha and Lamine without causing conflicts.

Deco is analyzing all the details of the operation. He knows that Barça must act quickly and intelligently. Cherki's profile fits perfectly with the club's philosophy and with what Flick is asking for next season.

Moreover, the arrival of Rayan Cherki can revitalize an attack that has sometimes lacked depth. His style, very similar to Neymar's in his early days, would bring imbalance and creativity. Barça would welcome him with open arms and great enthusiasm.

It is no coincidence that Rayan Cherki is compared to Neymar. Both stand out for their dribbling, speed, and creativity on the wing. Deco knows that signing a player with these characteristics can make a difference in a demanding season.