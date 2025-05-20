No one expected what Messi said about his future: surprise at Camp Nou

Despite Barça's great season, the possible return of Leo Messi to Camp Nou generates more excitement than any other signing. The Argentine star, currently at Inter Miami, remains the reference for the culé fans, who still haven't come to terms with his painful departure. Messi's desire was always to stay in the Ciudad Condal, but the delicate economic situation ultimately forced his exit.

Laporta had to make a painful decision for the club's survival: accept the departure of the best player in history. Since then, the rumors linking Messi with a possible return haven't stopped circulating. The fans and the locker room would welcome him with open arms, and although it's complicated, his latest statements have opened the door to speculation.

After his last match against Orlando, and after being asked about his renewal, Messi replied in a peculiar way: "I don't know anything", he said with a slight smile. A response that has once again caused a lot of excitement in the culé environment, as everything indicated that he would continue in Miami until the 2026 World Cup. But, after his response, the rumor mill is more open than ever, and no one rules out seeing Messi for a few last months at Barça before the World Cup and his retirement.

Messi keeps the doubts

In the summer of 2023, Leo Messi signed for Inter Miami from PSG, his first team after leaving FC Barcelona. The Argentine forward signed a contract that tied him to the Americans until December 2025. However, the '10's goal is to extend his career a few more months, until the World Cup, and he would have to sign a new contract.

However, the Argentine star seemed to want to avoid the question of his supposed renewal with a brief "I don't know anything". With these statements, Messi doesn'thing but increase the uncertainty of his immediate future. The culé fan wonders if Leo Messi could return to wear the FC Barcelona jersey.

Laporta's plan with Messi

Messi's contract ends in December and Laporta would be willing to obtain a loan from the American club for Leo Messi to return to Camp Nou. The goal is for the Argentine player to say goodbye to the culé fans in the new stadium. Messi could play six months at the highest competitive level and say goodbye in style.

Meanwhile, playing in Europe would enhance his preparation for the 2026 World Cup that will take place in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Laporta is eager to carry out the operation and remove the stigma of Messi's departure under his presidency. It would be Joan Laporta's perfect move that could provoke the return of the great star to Camp Nou.