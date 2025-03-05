Official Announcement From Hansi Flick Before Benfica-barça: 'he'll Be a Substitute, It's Decided'

Tonight, Hansi Flick's Barça faces Benfica at Estadio da Luz in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. The Catalans arrive with high spirits, aware of the opportunity that advancing in the European competition represents. It should be noted that FC Barcelona hasn't won the top continental award since 2015, when they defeated Juventus 3-1 in the final.

Hansi Flick Shakes Things Up for Benfica-Barça

Hansi Flick is very clear that tonight's match could define FC Barcelona's season. He knows perfectly well the strengths and weaknesses of the Portuguese team and doesn't want to take risks. Flick knows that if the team does what it should, there shouldn't be any problems advancing to the next round and staying alive in the Champions League.

With this premise, Hansi Flick has decided to make several changes to the starting eleven compared to the team he presented at the end of January in the same venue. Let's remember that Barça has already played against Benfica this season. The match ended with a 4-5 victory for the Catalans with that memorable goal by Raphinha at the last moment.

That day, Hansi Flick decided to rotate to give the starters a rest. Specifically, one of the decisions he won't maintain for tonight's match is the starting position of Ronald Araújo. The '4' was a starter in the group stage, but today he will start on the bench in favor of Íñigo Martínez.

Ronald Araújo: From Untouchable to Substitute

Hansi Flick has made the decision for Ronald Araújo to start the match on the bench. The Uruguayan, considered one of Barça's defensive pillars, won't start against Benfica. This choice has caused much speculation about his future at the club, but right now he is far from the level offered by the other center-backs.

The competition in defense is fierce, with players like Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez standing out in Hansi Flick's system. Additionally, the recent improvement of Eric García further increases the competition in that position.

The Future of Ronald Araújo

Araújo's situation is complex, as despite renewing his contract until 2031, his role on the team has been reduced. In January, he was close to a transfer, with Juventus showing interest. However, injuries to other defenders led to his renewal.

Now, with the internal competition and Hansi Flick's decision, Ronald Araújo faces a challenge to regain his status at Barça. If his situation doesn't improve, he may seek an exit next transfer market.