After many years of trying, next weekend PSG has finally managed to crown themselves as the best team in Europe. Luis Enrique's side defeated Inter Milan with surprising ease in the Champions League final held in Munich. The resounding 5-0 not only gave them the victory, but also became a historic result: never before had a team achieved such a large margin in a final.

This victory represents a milestone for Paris Saint-Germain, as it is the first Champions League in their history. However, without a doubt, the most striking thing is that it has come at the least expected moment. After more than 12 years of multi-million euro investment, the Parisian club had to wait for the departure of their great star, Kylian Mbappé, to reach the top of European soccer.

| Canva Pro

Gonzalo Miró points to Kylian Mbappé

Such a symbolic situation hasn't gone unnoticed by Gonzalo Miró. The sports commentator hasn't hesitated to give his opinion on the matter. For him, PSG's success has a lot to do with the change in mentality and playing style implemented by Luis Enrique, which points directly to Kylian Mbappé.

PSG has found their best version without depending on individualities and the squad, more humble in names, has functioned as a unit. A clear example was seen during the final: Ousmane Dembélé, with tremendous intensity, showed his total commitment to the team in every play. In one of the most talked-about moments, his determined look while pressing the opponent summed up the spirit of the new PSG.

Gonzalo Miró has been blunt in his analysis. "The Arabs took over PSG in 2013, right? It took them 12 years to achieve this. It happened precisely at the moment when neither Messi, nor Neymar, nor Kylian Mbappé are there anymore," he stated on Cadena COPE's microphones.

He wanted to add a final point to his reflection. "That can be interpreted in a very interesting way. When it comes to building the best team, it's not just about signing the best players," Gonzalo Miró concluded.

Gonzalo Miró's words point directly to players like Kylian Mbappé. He's not alone. Many agree with him: modern soccer rewards solid teams, not just those full of stars.

This edition of the Champions League has confirmed it. PSG has taken the trophy without the stars of the past like Kylian Mbappé. Instead, highly talented players, but without as much reputation as Vitinha, Fabián, Pacho, or Doué have worked to achieve a common goal, and they've succeeded.