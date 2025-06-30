Nico Williams will sign for Barça and his arrival in Barcelona will be official this week, but the culer club is still working to close a historic transfer window. Barça confirms the arrival of Nico Williams, but also states that they have a Madrid youth player in their sights who is similar to the Athletic Club winger. Madrid have forwards like Gonzalo, who's making a splash at the Club World Cup, or Endrick, but Barça has managed to convince the big hidden gem.

If Barça's transfer window is already going well, with the arrival of this Madrid gem it will be even better. Many compare him to Nico Williams and the truth is that, at least at Barça, they believe he's a much better forward than Endrick and Gonzalo. Gonzalo is one of the big sensations at the Club World Cup, but Barça believes his impact will be short-lived and, therefore, he doesn't have a top level to compete.

The one who does have top level to compete is Barça's new signing, who will become Nico Williams's partner. Neither Endrick nor Gonzalo, Barça is taking him from Madrid and confirms they're close to finalizing the signing. Nico Williams already has a new friend at Barça: he's coming from Madrid, will cost about €3 million, and will become the third signing of the transfer window.

Official, neither Endrick nor Gonzalo, Barça takes him from Madrid: "New Nico Williams"

Joan Laporta is a man with clear ideas and has set out to complete a blockbuster transfer window. While it's true that Madrid have great forwards like Gonzalo or Endrick, Barça will make a statement with the signing of a future star. "He's the new partner for Nico Williams in Barça's attack," say sources from Barcelona, a club that has also secured the signing of Joan García, a goalkeeper from Sallent de Llobregat.

Nico Williams will be official this very week, since Barça will pay the €62 million release clause. In addition to Nico Williams, Barça plans to make official the signing of a forward coming from Madrid: according to club sources, he's much better than Gonzalo and Endrick. Barça is completing a dream transfer window and, with the signing of one of the most in-demand forwards, will leave Endrick and Gonzalo's Madrid in a tough spot.

Endrick and Gonzalo already know it, Barça chooses another forward: "We're taking him from Madrid..."

With Endrick and Gonzalo in the spotlight because of the Club World Cup, Barça has worked quietly to sign the best partner for Nico Williams, who will be official this week. Laporta has been very clear after talking with Deco and Flick: Barça needed a forward and has set their sights on the new Nico Williams, who plays in Madrid.

Endrick and Gonzalo are two strikers who are more developed, but Barça has made a bet for the future and is close to signing a future world star. This refers to Jeremy de León, a Puerto Rican forward who would sign for Barça in the coming days, according to Barça sources.

Barça's plan is clear: they want to sign this young forward so that, with a reserve team contract, he can compete for a spot with the first team, where Nico Williams will be. Neither Endrick nor Gonzalo: Barça is making moves and going all in for the new trending forward in Madrid, the perfect partner for Nico Williams, Barça's future winger.