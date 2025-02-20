Official, Munuera Montero Explodes and Opens up to the Police: 'you're Reported...'

Munuera Montero, a referee from Jaén and a regular in the Spanish First Division, is the talk of the town due to his controversial officiating in the Osasuna-Real Madrid match a few days ago. After sending off Jude Bellingham, among many other controversial decisions in the eyes of Real Madrid, Munuera Montero is experiencing a real ordeal and has quickly reported to the police. Munuera Montero is being investigated by the Royal Spanish Football Federation for a possible conflict of interest, but the Andalusian referee claims to be receiving all kinds of intolerable threats and insults.

As he explained on 'Partidazo de COPE', Munuera Montero is not going to let anything slide and has already reported to the police to file the first legal complaints. One of these will be directed at a media outlet that, in his opinion, manipulated and distorted images of the tax office where his company, founded a few months ago, is located. In fact, it was claimed that Munuera Montero had a mural of Leo Messi in his house, when those images had been edited and, moreover, did not belong to his home.

| Europa Press

Munuera Montero has not only filed complaints for that incident but has also submitted other legal complaints for having received death threats and very serious insults. Munuera Montero has also confessed that members of his family have been "harassed," also referring to minors who, of course, are not to blame for what happened.

José Luis Munuera Montero, better known as Munuera Montero, has been one of the main figures in the news in Spain following the LaLiga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid. The referee from Jaén, who has been officiating in the First Division for several seasons, sent off Jude Bellingham, called a clear penalty on Camavinga and did not review possible controversial actions favorable to the whites. Following the controversy, Real Madrid lashed out against Munuera Montero and the referee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, sadly, will receive a severe punishment for having done his job correctly.

Munuera Montero was supposed to officiate (as an assistant) a UEFA Europa League match this Thursday, but UEFA has sidelined him, as has the CTA in Spain. Munuera Montero explained that "this year he is officiating the even-numbered matchdays", so it was evident that he would rest on this matchday of LaLiga EA Sports. Despite this, 'e-Notícies' can confirm that Montero is being investigated by the RFEF's compliance department, as it has been revealed that he manages a sports advisory company.

Despite all the controversy past and present, Munuera Montero has exploded and opened up to the police: he has filed several complaints through his lawyers. Munuera Montero has been in the spotlight for weeks, if not months, but the referee from Jaén has explained that, on this occasion, red lines have been crossed.