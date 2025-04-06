Official: Mohamed Salah Makes a Decision That Impacts Barça: Only the Signature Is Missing

Mohamed Salah is, without a doubt, one of the footballers who has been talked about the most in recent months. The forward left his future hanging in the air, and everything pointed to him seeking new challenges. Finally, his choice wasn't the desired one: the English celebrate it, and the Catalans lament it.

| Europa Press

Barça is in the best moment it has had in several years, and the sports project is truly ambitious. Flick has made the whole team work like a well-oiled machine, and the results are surprising. After learning of Mohamed Salah's final decision, the German will have to make a very important decision in a short time.

Barça and Mohamed Salah

Barça is carefully studying every move it makes and can't afford any mistakes. With the wage bill up to their necks, the Catalans can't make mistakes in signings or renewals, as they would be in trouble. A few days ago, the CSD accepted the continuity of Olmo and Pau Víctor, so the atmosphere isn't tense for now.

Nonetheless, Laporta and the rest of the board have to stay on the same path and avoid any problems. Looking ahead to the next transfer market, they know they have to sign more or less urgently. The economy of the culé team is much better than a year ago, and this allows them to consider expanding the squad.

Although with a limited amount, Barça can afford some additions in the coming months. Hansi knows he has to sign a forward to give rotation to his golden trio, which, evidently, isn't tireless. Coincidentally, one of the names that was most mentioned in the offices was the Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah.

Is Mohamed Salah's Signing Considered Lost?

Mohamed Salah is competing neck and neck with Raphinha for the Ballon d'Or. The Egyptian has scored 32 goals and provided 22 assists in 44 matches, while the Brazilian has scored 27 goals and given 20 assists in 43 matches. The Liverpool player was going to serve to give rotation to Lamine Yamal, but he will finally stay with his current team.

His current contract was expiring this summer, and he hinted that he wouldn't renew, but he finally will. It seems that the English have accepted Mohamed Salah's sports and economic demands, and Barça will be left without him. Although we can't take anything for granted yet, it's likely that the winger will sign in a few days.