Official, He Misses Barça-Benfica Due to Injury: Hansi Flick Finds Out at the Last Minute

Barça play this afternoon at 6:45 p.m. at the Olímpic de Montjuïc, the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. Hansi Flick's team is well on track to advance, although the Portuguese will surely put up a fight as they did a week ago at Da Luz.

Thus, the 1-0 from the first leg is not definitive, as Hansi Flick will have to play without his best defender, Pau Cubarsí, who was sent off. The young Catalan center-back received a straight red card due to a hard foul committed on the Greek forward Pavlidis at the edge of the area. Without a doubt, it will be an exciting match between two very offensive teams that always aim to win.

| Europa Press

However, despite Barça and Benfica having two of the best squads in Europe, this afternoon there will be a very notable absence that could be decisive for the final result.

Hansi Flick Leaves Nothing to Chance

The German coach has already defined his starting eleven to face Benfica: Hansi Flick is clear that the priority is not to concede goals. Therefore, barring any last-minute changes, the team will consist of Szczęsny in goal, with Araújo and Íñigo Martínez as the defensive core. The full-backs will be the usual ones: Koundé on the right and Balde on the left side.

| Europa Press

In midfield, Hansi Flick will present a double pivot with Pedri and De Jong. Meanwhile, in attack, Raphinha will occupy the left wing, Dani Olmo the attacking midfield, and Lamine Yamal the right wing. The Polish Robert Lewandowski will once again be the focal point of the culé attack.

Hansi Flick wants to offer a good tribute to Carles Miñarro, the FC Barcelona doctor who passed away suddenly last Saturday, and leaves nothing on the bench. However, Benfica won't have as much luck, as besides the suspended Álvaro Carreras, their great star also won't be there: we're talking about Ángel Di María.

| Madrid-Barcelona

Notable Absence in Benfica: Ángel Di María Left Out

Ángel Di María has been left out of Benfica's squad for the second leg of the round of 16 against Barça. The Argentine forward hasn't recovered in time from the muscle injury he suffers and is a definite absence for this afternoon's match. Great news for Hansi Flick, considering that Di María is a player of great quality and difference.

Ángel Di María already missed the first leg at the Da Luz stadium in Lisbon and now stays in Portugal to continue his recovery process. Hansi Flick learned of his absence in the last few hours, and Benfica hasn't made it public until a few hours ago. The match is of vital importance for Barça, who have high hopes for this current edition of the Champions League.