Barça and Nike decided to keep their paths united after several months of negotiation, and now, the American multinational would have the key for the culer club to close a TOP signing. Nike, current sponsor of Liverpool of Slot, has made it official that it will stop dressing the English club and, consequently, wants a Premier League star to sign for Barça. The new TOP signing for Barça would mean that Leo Messi would not return to Barça, as Nike will bid very strongly for a great player from Liverpool to sign for the culer club.

Barça and Leo Messi seemed like they would meet again, but the truth is that neither party has fully agreed to settle the existing rupture. For now, Barça expected it to be Leo Messi who would make the decision, but everything has changed with Nike's latest move.

| Europa Press

The Barça is already entering the first weeks before the summer transfer market and does so with the clear objective of being able to sign the star from Liverpool. After failing to sign any talented winger, the Barça, led by Joan Laporta, has focused on going to the transfer market to close a signing mandated by Nike. The brand has committed to Barça so that it can operate with LaLiga's famous 1:1 and can sign the star from Liverpool, more in form than Leo Messi.

Nike Says Goodbye to Liverpool and Seeks One of Its Stars to Sign for Barça: "Joan Laporta Already Prepares the Machines"

Barça will go to the summer transfer market compelled by Nike, the sportswear brand that has sponsored Barça for several seasons. Nike has signed a new contract with Barça, but it wants the club led by Joan Laporta to sign a Liverpool star who would help sell many jerseys. Barça is willing to comply: it knows that Flick wants to sign a winger, and Nike's proposal is interesting, although it would close the doors to Messi.

Beyond the failure of signing Nico Williams, Joan Laporta has wanted to move on, and for that, he knew it was essential to go to the summer transfer market. The goal is to strengthen the attack, but Barça already says goodbye to Leo Messi and takes advantage of the breakup between Nike and Liverpool to close a spectacular signing. Nike has committed to Barça: it wants it to become a great European club again and to lead the jersey sales ranking with a TOP signing from Liverpool.

Nike Makes It Official, Goodbye to Liverpool: TOP Signing for Barça, Goodbye to Leo Messi

Barça wants to sign, but it needed Nike's support, and apparently, this support will come during the summer transfer market. The reason is more than clear: Nike wants Barça to sign, and consequently, it will try to help with a world-class TOP star from Liverpool. The problem will be that the arrival of this star will mean the goodbye of Leo Messi, as we are talking about a player who occupies the same position on the field.

Nike has broken ties with Liverpool, the English club that has signed with Adidas and will make Slot's team one of the best-paid clubs. Meanwhile, Liverpool wants Barça to forget about Leo Messi and sign Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian star whose contract is ending and who would arrive free to Barcelona. Salah is willing to join Barça and knows that, with Nike's support, he can close his last great chapter as a footballer.