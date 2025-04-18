Lewandowski Finds Out the Latest About Vitor Roque and Is Amazed: 'It's Very M...'

At 36 years old, Robert Lewandowski is having a spectacular season with Barça. The Polish forward has scored 40 goals in 45 matches, leading the LaLiga scoring chart with 25 goals in 29 games. His performance is reminiscent of his best years at Bayern Munich, establishing himself as one of the top scorers in the history of the Catalan club.

Lewandowski has been key in Barça's offense, forming a lethal trio with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. His experience and goal-scoring instinct have been essential to keeping the team at the top of the standings. With his contract in effect and no signs of decline, the Pole remains an indispensable piece in Hansi Flick's scheme.

| @FCBarcelona_es, E-Noticies

Vitor Roque, a Bet That Didn't Work Out

Barça signed Vitor Roque in 2023 with the intention of starting a transition in the forward line. However, the young Brazilian failed to establish himself in the first team and was loaned to Real Betis. In Seville, his performance was modest, with only seven goals in 33 matches, leading to his early return to Brazil.

At Palmeiras, Vitor Roque hoped to regain his form, but luck hasn't been on his side. He has played eight matches without scoring, matching his worst goal drought since his beginnings at Cruzeiro. His adaptation to the team has been complicated, alternating positions in the attack and losing prominence in the starting line-up.

An Unfortunate Play That Surprises Everyone

In the classic against Corinthians, Vitor Roque seemed to break his goal drought with a header that ended in a goal. However, the VAR annulled the play due to an offside at the start of the action, frustrating the forward's celebration. The situation has caused comments from fans and experts, describing it as "very bad luck."

Lewandowski, upon learning of what happened, couldn't hide his surprise. The difference between the two forwards is evident: while the Pole continues breaking records, Vitor Roque struggles to find his place in professional soccer. The comparison highlights the difficulty of replacing a world-class scorer like Lewandowski.