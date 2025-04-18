He'll Be Better Than Pedri, Everyone Knows It: He's Already Signed with Barça Until 2027

Pedri is much more than a midfielder; he's the creative engine of Barça. His vision of the game, ball control, and ability to link lines have made him an indispensable piece. Every time he's absent, the team feels it, and his absence is noticeable in the game's fluidity.​

For this reason, Hansi Flick is looking for high-level alternatives to strengthen the midfield. However, economic limitations force a look toward La Masia, where talent is never lacking.​

| Europa Press

Toni Fernández, the New Jewel of La Masia

In the lower categories, Toni Fernández shines, a young man from Rubí born in 2008, who has already caught Flick's attention. This left-footed right winger, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, stands out for his technique, vision, and flair. His style is reminiscent of Pedri, and his progression has been meteoric.

Toni joined Barça in 2018 from Espanyol and, at just 15 years old, was already playing in Juvenil B. His debut with the first team came on January 4, 2025, in the Copa del Rey against Barbastro. Becoming the second youngest debutant in the club's history, at 16 years and 5 months.

| @FCBarcelona_es

A Talent That Charms Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick didn't hold back on praise after his debut: "He's a great talent and, moreover, he's not afraid." Toni showed personality from the first minute, even daring to take a corner as soon as he entered the field. His flair and technical quality have impressed both the coaching staff and his teammates.​

Barça's squad has also been surprised by his performance in training. According to reports, in the locker room, it's said that "he's on fire." His inclusion in the squad for the Spanish Super Cup, even though he didn't play, shows the trust the club has in him.

A Secured Contract Until 2027

Amid interest from several European clubs, Barça didn't want to take risks and has secured his continuity until 2027. Toni Fernández is considered one of La Masia's great promises, and his renewal is a great show of the club's commitment to young talent.​

His cousin, Guille Fernández, is also part of Barça Atlètic, which reinforces this family's presence in the club's future. The commitment to the youth academy is clear, and Toni Fernández is an example of this.​