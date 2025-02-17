Official, Messi Has a New Team, Goodbye Inter Miami: His Decision Impacts Barça

Messi, considered by many as the greatest footballer of all time, experienced a golden era at Barça. Since his debut in 2004, the Argentine accumulated numerous titles and records with the Catalan club. His ability to turn games around and his vision on the field made him the undisputed idol of the culé fans.

However, in 2021, due to the financial difficulties that Barça was facing, Messi was forced to leave the club. His destination was PSG, where, although he showed glimpses of his talent, he didn't shine with the same intensity as in Spain. After his time in Paris, he decided to embark on a new adventure in the United States, joining Inter Miami in 2023.

Messi's Contract Ends and He Sets His Sights on the World Cup

In MLS, Messi is contributing his experience and quality alongside his friends Jordi Alba, Busquets and Suárez in Miami. He led the team to win the Leagues Cup and the Supporters Shield in 2023 and 2024, respectively. However, his contract with the American club ends in December 2025, raising questions about his immediate future.

With his sights set on the 2026 World Cup, Messi seeks to remain in the elite of competitive football, at least until such an event. One option would be to extend his contract with Inter Miami until 2026, a possibility that the club has already put forward. However, recent reports suggest that the Argentine star might have other plans.

Messi Returns Home

According to various sources, Messi is considering returning to his home country to join Newell's Old Boys, the club where he took his first steps as a footballer. This decision would surprise Barça and its fans, who harbored the hope of one last dance for Leo Messi at Camp Nou. However, the '10's desire to end his career in Argentina and prepare adequately for the 2026 World Cup could tip the balance in favor of Newell's.

The culé fans dreamed of seeing Messi wearing the Catalan club's jersey again. However, everything indicates that the Rosario native will choose to return to his roots in Rosario. This decision, although unexpected for many, reflects Messi's longing to close his footballing cycle in the place where it all began.

Camp Nou, therefore, won't be able to see Messi again unless there's a major surprise. Now, the hopes of the most nostalgic rest on Neymar, who also seems to be on Laporta's agenda. We'll see if he regains form in Brazil and can return.