From Brazil to Barça to Bench Jules Koundé: New Gem, €35M, Deco Considers It

Deco has had to make a series of quite complicated decisions in recent years and not all of them have been supported by the fans. Nonetheless, Barça is emerging from its economic crisis thanks to the management of the board. Moreover, despite not being able to make major signings, there have been high-level additions.

Meanwhile, the squad has made a leap in quality and Jules Koundé is the perfect example of this. Under the orders of Hansi Flick, Deco and Laporta's personal choice, the team is playing very well. Now, the interest in a Brazilian star will make the Frenchman have to work twice as hard.

Deco's Management

Deco joined the Barça board several years ago and since then has had to juggle finances to stay at the top. In fact, he, Joan Laporta, and the rest of the colleagues have managed to keep Barça within the 1:1 rule of Financial Fair Play. Even so, some fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the inability to make major signings like other teams.

Now that the squad is at its best and the economy is starting to recover, it's time to see what adjustments need to be made. Initially, Jules Koundé is untouchable, but the information leaked by Sport indicates that he could soon have company. According to the aforementioned source, Barça is interested in a right-back from Flamengo.

The defender being talked about is Wesley, who has caught the attention of several top European teams. With a market value of 9 million, the 21-year-old full-back has established himself as one of the most important players on the Brazilian team. If the talks with Barça eventually become a reality, Jules Koundé will have to give his all to maintain his position.

Wesley, Competition for Jules Koundé

Flamengo won't let Wesley leave the team for less than 30-35 million, a price well above his market value. The high valuation of the Brazilian shows that the club has a lot of confidence in him and his potential. Deco, who has to make a decision, could get in touch soon to learn the conditions firsthand.

Jules Koundé seems untouchable at the moment because he is a key piece at Barça, but the competition can be high. We will have to closely follow Deco's moves and see what ends up happening. What seems evident is that Héctor Fort doesn't have the necessary level and will end up leaving: Wesley is set to be Koundé's new backup.