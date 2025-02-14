No One Expected Pere Romeu's Gesture with Mapi León: 'In the Locker Room...'

The controversy surrounding Mapi León has caused a great stir in women's soccer. The Women's Barça player is in the eye of the storm due to a gesture in the match against Espanyol, which the blanquiazul club did not view favorably.

Espanyol quickly reacted with a statement publicly denouncing what happened. Meanwhile, Barça and Mapi León herself replied by strongly denying that the gesture had the attributed intention.

The situation has put the footballer in a difficult position. However, she is not alone. Her team and her coach, Pere Romeu, have come to her defense in a strong manner.

| Instagram de Mapi León

The Unconditional Support of the Locker Room

In a moment of great media pressure, FC Barcelona has rallied around Mapi León. Her coach, Pere Romeu, made it clear that the locker room is with her and that they fully trust her version of events.

During the Copa de la Reina match against Madrid CFF, the center-back did not play. Romeu decided to leave her on the bench after a few days of intense controversy. "She has come from a few emotionally demanding days, with a lot of commotion, and we thought it was best for other players to play," he explained on TV3 and RTVE.

But the most important thing came afterward. Pere Romeu directly conveyed his support. "We believe her version, so let's lend her a hand, be alert to her, and support her in everything she needs, just like the club," he assured.

The Captains Also Speak Out

Support for Mapi has not been limited to the coach's words. Marta Torrejón, one of the team's captains, also made it clear that the group is with their teammate. "It's not a comfortable situation at all, the team supports her fully, and for now, it seems nothing else has come out, so it stays that way," she stated.

This gesture of unity within the locker room reinforces Barça's stance in this case. Mapi León knows she is not alone and that both her teammates and the coaching staff are with her in this difficult moment.

What Will Happen Now?

The controversy remains in the air, and it is unclear how this story will end. For now, the footballer has received the full support of her team, which is undoubtedly a relief in the midst of the storm.

Now, the focus is on Barça's next match. Will Mapi León return to the starting line-up? Will the controversy calm down in the coming days?