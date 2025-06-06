It's now official, meeting confirmed: Gavi makes his final decision, Barça agrees

Gavi is, without a doubt, one of Barça's most valuable assets since he debuted at just 17 years old. His commitment to the team is total, and his drive, personality, and winning character inspire the rest of the squad. Hansi Flick knows this and has asked him for patience: the German coach is aware that the Andalusian must have a more important role.

Gavi may not be the most skilled player in the squad, but his strong personality on the field makes him indispensable for the group. However, considering the few minutes played this season, his future is hanging in the air. This season, he has participated in 42 matches, 1,688 minutes of effective play, scoring 3 goals and providing 3 assists.

| Europa Press

Gavi's return after his injury hasn't been as successful as he himself desired after a season with Xavi as an undisputed starter. The great competition in midfield means that Flick prefers footballers with more attacking presence and goal-scoring ability. In this regard, Dani Olmo is the undisputed starter when he's in top physical condition, but Fermín is also ahead of Gavi at the moment.

Luis Enrique's PSG tempts Gavi

The brand-new Champions League winner wants to shake up the market with an unexpected signing: Luis Enrique longs for Gavi. The Asturian coach sees the Andalusian from Barça as the ideal player to strengthen his squad. PSG would be willing to prepare a multi-million euro offer, which creates even more uncertainty about Barça's number 6.

Meanwhile, from the Spanish National Team camp, Gavi has admitted PSG's interest. However, the midfielder has also been clear in stating that his desire is to stay at Barça and that his greatest ambition is to succeed at Camp Nou. Gavi, despite PSG's interest, has referred to Barça as the club of his life, is calm, and has confirmed that he'll do everything possible to stay for many years.

Gavi makes his final decision, Barça accepts

Gavi has repeatedly stated that his dream and mindset are to spend his entire career at Barça. He doesn't want to go anywhere else and has accepted that he'll do everything possible to succeed at the club of his life. In principle, no movement is expected in this regard; Gavi was renewed last January and has a contract in force until 2030 with an astronomical one billion euro release clause.

It's true that PSG dreams of signing him, but Gavi, after meeting with Barça, is clear: he doesn't plan to leave. Now, it remains to be seen what role he'll have next season. Theoretically, he should be more important, but the final word belongs to Flick.