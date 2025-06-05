Leipzig pay €20M, goodbye Barça: Joan Laporta has already said goodbye to his favorite

Joan Laporta has restored hope to Barcelona fans both in sports and in financial matters. The president has once again earned the respect of all the supporters and has become a true idol. Laporta gives everything for the club, lives every hour of the day thinking about Barça, and the fans appreciate and recognize it.

At the time, he was able to let go of Messi for the good of the organization, and in recent years he has tightened the belt. Joan Laporta's goal is very clear: to build a new ambitious project again, something he is achieving. Barça, under Hansi Flick, is once again competing at the elite level of soccer.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Despite everything achieved, Joan Laporta doesn't rest and is working on the club's future. He wants to fulfill all the wishes of the German coach so he can keep leading the team down a successful path. Hansi Flick has requested the arrival of a winger to deepen the squad, but it turns out Leipzig has moved ahead.

Leipzig beats Joan Laporta to the punch

Joan Laporta had identified Jesús Rodríguez, the young and talented winger from Betis, as the ideal profile to meet Flick's demands. He is a young footballer with great potential, who would accept the role of substitute without complaint and could bring freshness in the final stages of matches. Jesús was seen as the ideal piece to give Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, the two starters, some rest.

Joan Laporta has been considering signing him for months, but the Andalusian's good performances haven't gone unnoticed by other teams. Leipzig is willing to bid for the young forward and put 20 million on the table. The German club has started negotiations with the player's agents and Betis itself.

Jesús Rodríguez's future, an uncertainty

Leipzig is serious about the youth product from Villamarín, and the Germans see the young winger as the new Dani Olmo. Currently focused with the U-21 National Team, Betis hopes Jesús Rodríguez can increase his value even more in the European Championship taking place this summer. The Andalusian club's idea is for someone to pay his release clause, set at 50 million.

However, Betis needs money to strengthen their squad and it's very likely they'll end up accepting an offer lower than the clause. Jesús Rodríguez has stood out this season in Pellegrini's team, which has given him many minutes, participating in 44 matches, scoring 4 goals, and providing 5 assists. In any case, it seems the skillful winger is moving away from Camp Nou and his next destination could be in the Bundesliga.