Official, Mateu Lahoz Sticks His Head in the Cta and Barça Responds: 'what Madness Is...'

Spanish Soccer is experiencing days of much chaos and commotion due to the constant refereeing controversies, which have been accentuated by Real Madrid's letter published a few days ago. In fact, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is considering a drastic change in the direction of the CTA, which is led by the Andalusian Medina Cantalejo and by Clos Gómez. One of the names that has already emerged is Mateu Lahoz, a retired Valencian referee who would lead the CTA with the aim of bringing peace.

Barça sees this possible change as a clear favor to Real Madrid, the white club that wants to change the way refereeing is done in Spain and proposes very radical changes. In the wake of the 'Negreira Case', Real Madrid's environment considers that LaLiga EA Sports "is rotten" and that a major cleanup is needed for the competition to be fair. Barça insists that it is all a media campaign, but the culer club already knows that Mateu Lahoz has a strong chance of entering to lead the Spanish CTA.

In addition to Medina Cantalejo, Clos Gómez, the current head of VAR, would also leave the refereeing body to make way for another name that has not yet been officially revealed. For the white club, any change improves on Medina Cantalejo and Clos Gómez, two former referees who provide no security to Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Barça considers that the entry of Mateu Lahoz would be a provocation in every sense: "It would be madness for Madrid to provoke changes at this stage of the season", they claim.

After closing his stage as a referee in the last World Cup in Qatar, Mateu Lahoz stopped being a referee and became a refereeing analyst: he appeared in radio and television media. Now, Mateu Lahoz could move away from that role to lead the CTA, thus taking the place of the embattled Medina Cantalejo, who has been in the eye of the storm for months.

Within the Madridist entity, they continue to defend a total regeneration within the refereeing body, while Barça considers that it has also been harmed in several matches by purely human errors. Several media outlets claim that Mateu Lahoz will be the next president of the Technical Committee of Referees, something that has been denied by the RFEF.

Barça doesn't expect last-minute changes, but will be alert to what happens with Lahoz, a referee who, in broadcasts, has shown to have a polarized view of events.