Laporta Ties Down Pedri and Pep Guardiola Responds: '€100M for Another Barça Signing'

Pedri is experiencing the best moment of his career at Barça. After overcoming a series of injuries that limited his continuity, the Canarian midfielder has achieved enviable consistency. His performance has placed him among the main candidates for the Ballon d'Or, but the "8" keeps his feet on the ground.

In a recent interview, Pedri expressed his focus on collective achievements: "All kids dream of it[the Ballon d'Or], but team titles come first." This mindset perfectly reflects Pedri's personality and priorities. He is a complete footballer, fully dedicated to the group and with exceptional quality, which has caught the attention of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

| Europa Press

Pep Guardiola's Interest in Pedri and Laporta's Response

Pep Guardiola faces his most challenging season. Manchester City has been eliminated from the Champions League and is lagging in the Premier League, putting their qualification for the next edition of the European tournament at risk. Guardiola has recognized the need for an urgent rebuild, and Pedri has become his great obsession.

Pep Guardiola has identified Pedri as the ideal replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who will leave the club at the end of the season. However, Barça considers Pedri a key piece and is not willing to negotiate his transfer. The player himself has expressed his happiness at Camp Nou, dismissing any intention to leave and recently renewing until 2030.

Pep Guardiola Requests Another Signing from Barça

Faced with Barça's refusal regarding Pedri, Pep Guardiola has focused his attention on Raphinha. The Brazilian winger has had an outstanding season, positioning himself as one of the favorites for the Ballon d'Or. Manchester City would be willing to offer 100M euros for his signing.

Raphinha has been essential in Barça's scheme, contributing key goals and assists. His possible departure would represent a significant loss for the team. Now, the decision falls on Laporta and the Catalan board: keep the Brazilian or consider the offer from City.

The transfer market is shaping up to be hectic for Barça, with external interests in their main figures. Managing these situations will be crucial for the club's immediate future. However, despite Manchester City's interest, neither Pedri nor Raphinha seem to be for sale.