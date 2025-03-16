The Champions League Serves It on a Silver Platter: 'Deco Wants Him to Come to Barça'

Talking about the Champions League is to talk about the best existing global competition at the club level at the moment. It is a competition that provides prestige as well as extraordinary economic income for the participating clubs. In this sense, Hansi Flick's main objective is to return Barça to the top by winning the current edition of the Champions.

Barça has become one of the candidates to win the current edition after comfortably defeating Benfica. One of the great surprises left by the round of 16 has been Liverpool's elimination at the hands of PSG under the Asturian coach Luis Enrique. The elimination of the English team may lead to a series of unexpected consequences in the form of departures.

The story is over for the only Colombian footballer remaining in the Champions competition, Luis Díaz's Liverpool was not up to the task against PSG. The Colombian forward was harshly criticized by the English press, he is not having a good performance in recent matches with his team. The Colombian was labeled by some media as useless, shameful, and pathetic among other strong qualifiers.

Luis Díaz, Deco's Favorite

The Colombian forward is not going through his best moment, and after Liverpool's elimination and the harsh criticism he suffered, he could leave in the summer. The press accuses him of making bad decisions in some plays of the match that they describe as decisive and prevented Liverpool's victory. It is no secret that Deco has been following him for a long time and he is one of his favorites for the left wing.

Luis Díaz exploded at Porto where he managed to score 41 goals and provide 19 assists in 125 matches played. With his magnificent performances, the forward was transferred to Liverpool for a total amount of 50M. In England, he has been somewhat more irregular but has also posted good numbers, 24 goals and 13 assists.

Luis Díaz's Situation

The Colombian forward has a contract in force until June 2027, his current difficult situation with the Reds may open his door in the summer. Deco already knows his agents although the negotiation with Liverpool is not expected to be easy. The market value of the forward is currently around 75M Euros.

Barça's return to the financial fair play norm may help in the signing of the forward who would look favorably on a change of scenery. Both Flick and Deco agree that Barça needs more attacking alternatives in case of injury to any of the starters forming the trident. Luis Díaz would provide a quality leap to the squad and would be a guarantee in a forward line not abundant in resources.