Joan Laporta Continues Advancing in the Renovation of the Iconic Camp Nou with the goal of offering an unparalleled experience to its fans. Under his presidency, the club has established strategic alliances to ensure excellence in every detail of the stadium. One of the most notable additions occurred just a few hours ago: this was communicated by FC Barcelona through its website.

The works to remodel the Camp Nou are progressing at a good pace, and it is expected that the field will be fully installed by mid-April of this 2025. To meet this deadline, Joan Laporta has requested permission from the Barcelona City Council to work six days a week, 24 hours. This effort aims to ensure that the team can return to the stadium before the summer, specifically in May, with a partial capacity of 60,000 spectators.

The new and renovated Camp Nou includes the expansion of the capacity to 105,000 spectators, making it the stadium with the largest capacity in Europe, even ahead of Bernabéu. Additionally, a roof with 322,917 sq. ft. (30,000 square meters) of solar panels will be installed, contributing to the stadium's energy self-sufficiency. Joan Laporta is building a monumental work and wants to take care of even the smallest detail to ensure everything works as it should.

Joan Laporta Closes a New Deal for Camp Nou

In line with his commitment to offering facilities of the highest quality, Joan Laporta has signed an agreement with the company Roca to equip the bathrooms of Camp Nou. This collaboration, which extends until June 2028, ensures that the stadium's restrooms will combine design, innovation, and sustainability. The goal is to provide maximum comfort and the best hygiene to the fans visiting the culé stronghold.

One More Step Towards Joan Laporta's Dream

This collaboration with Roca adds to other strategic alliances that Joan Laporta has established for the inauguration of Camp Nou. Companies like Eheim Möbel, Fortinet, and TK Elevator are also part of this ambitious project, bringing their expertise and quality to different areas of the stadium.

Joan Laporta not only seeks to modernize the club's facilities but also to strengthen its ties with leading companies, especially those with Catalan roots. Having the support of companies like Roca reinforces Barça's commitment to excellence and tradition, ensuring that every corner of the new Camp Nou meets the expectations of its followers.