It's Official, Joan Laporta Tries to Sign Him Again: Meeting with Manchester United

Joan Laporta has a mission since his return to Barça's presidency: to return the Catalan club to the top of European soccer. To achieve this, he has made difficult decisions such as Messi's departure, the club's economic restructuring, and the closure of various sections. However, every effort has its reward, and after much work, Laporta is seeing the fruits of his hard work.

Despite having formed a top-level squad, Joan Laporta keeps looking for ways to improve the team. Hansi Flick has requested a skillful and attacking winger, and the president has decided to fulfill his desire. In this regard, the top executive of FC Barcelona has considered trying again to sign a Manchester United winger.

| Europa Press

Marcus Rashford, Joan Laporta's Target

One of the options Joan Laporta has considered is Marcus Rashford, an English international forward who is currently on loan at Aston Villa. Despite his loan, Rashford will remain a Manchester United player next summer. Barça has already attempted to sign him on several occasions, and it seems that this summer the operation could gain more momentum than ever.

According to sources close to the player, Marcus Rashford would be very interested in joining Barça. He wants to play at Camp Nou and would be willing to reduce his salary to facilitate negotiations with Manchester United. This willingness from Rashford could be key for Barça to sign him, as the club couldn't afford his salary under normal conditions.

Joan Laporta Negotiates with Manchester United

The major obstacle Joan Laporta faces with Marcus Rashford is Manchester United, which won't make things easy. Although the player is willing to accept a salary cut, United still needs to negotiate with Barça to reach an agreement that satisfies both parties. Moreover, the English club isn't willing to let him go without receiving adequate compensation.

The signing of Marcus Rashford presents a great opportunity for Barça, which continues to seek the piece that completes its attack. The forward has shown in the Premier League that he has the ability to make a difference, and his arrival could give Barça an extra boost of quality and dynamism in the front line. However, the negotiation with Manchester United will be key for Joan Laporta to achieve his incorporation.