Gerard Piqué Tells the Truth About Lamine Yamal: Surprise, Rakitic Agrees

Gerard Piqué has been one of the most emblematic players in Barça's recent history. From his early steps with Pep Guardiola to his successes with Luis Enrique, Piqué has been present in the club's most glorious moments. He started as Carles Puyol's loyal squire in the culé defense and ended as a true defensive reference in the locker room: his participation was crucial in the treble achieved in 2015.

| Europa Press

Gerard Piqué Talks About Lamine Yamal: Nobody Expected What He Said

In a recent interview, Gerard Piqué surprised everyone by making a strong statement about FC Barcelona's present. The culé legend asserted that "Lamine Yamal wouldn't be a starter in the Barça of my time". A statement that caused a stir and sparked debate among fans and experts about the generational differences in the club.

For Piqué, the level of demand in his time was so high that Lamine wouldn't have had space in the starting eleven. This statement didn't go unnoticed, and some of his former teammates were quick to comment on it. The latest to do so was Rakitic, who was also part of Luis Enrique's successful Barça.

In recent statements, Rakitic supported his friend's view: "I agree with Gerard Piqué, Lamine Yamal wouldn't be a starter in our Barça." The Croatian, known for his honesty, didn't hesitate to back his former teammate's stance, making it clear that the level of competition in those years was unbeatable. Lamine, despite his quality, still has much to prove for Piqué and Rakitic.

Lamine Yamal Portrays Gerard Piqué and Rakitic

Rakitic has said that Barça of his time demanded an exceptional level, something that today, despite Lamine Yamal's talent, isn't seen with the same intensity. The Croatian compared the current Barça with that of his time and emphasized that the competition for starting positions was fierce. A thought that follows the line shown by Gerard Piqué a few weeks ago.

However, not everyone agrees with Piqué and Rakitic. Lamine Yamal continues to show that he is on par with the best and, against Inter Milan, he delivered a memorable performance. He is obviously still young and has much room for improvement, but it seems difficult to think, given his excellent level, that he wouldn't be a starter at any point in history.