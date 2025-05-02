Messi Calls Barça to Request His Signing: 'Welcome to Inter Miami, Here You'll Be...'

Lionel Messi continues to shine at Inter Miami, where he is leaving an indelible mark. Since his arrival in MLS, the Argentine has shown his quality and leadership on and off the field. With his talent and ambition, Messi has been key in positioning the American club as one of the most powerful in the United States.

Lionel Messi Wants to Keep Winning

Despite his achievements, Messi remains a competitive player, hungry for more titles. The Argentine knows that to keep growing, Inter Miami needs quality signings. Leo Messi has been the first to take the step, and he hasn't hesitated to bring in renowned friends and teammates like Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez, and Jordi Alba.

| Europa Press

With these signings, Messi has set the path for a much more competitive Inter Miami. The arrival of these big names has raised the team's level of play. Now, Messi wants to keep strengthening the squad and is determined to do everything possible to attract more world-class players.

Ansu Fati Could Be Messi's New Partner

Ansu Fati has been one of Barça's great emerging talents in recent years. However, the young forward's situation at the Catalan club is complicated. He barely plays, and his situation doesn't seem likely to change for the better while Flick remains in charge of the team.

With a contract until 2027, Ansu Fati remains one of Barça's most valuable assets. However, his lack of minutes and prominence is causing concern. Barça's '10' hasn't managed to find his place in the team's tactical scheme: his departure seems a matter of time, and Inter Miami knows it.

| Europa Press

Messi Extends His Hand to Ansu Fati

Aware of Ansu Fati's difficulties, Messi could play a key role in his future. He will surely open the doors of Inter Miami to him with the promise of being an important player. Now it just takes Inter to bet on his signing.

Messi sees in Ansu Fati a player with great potential who, in the right environment, could regain his best level. In Miami, Ansu would have more prominence and could play with less media pressure. Additionally, sharing the locker room with great figures like Messi, Suárez, and Busquets could be the push needed to relaunch his career.