Barça, led by Joan Laporta in the offices, continues working to secure new income that will allow them to strengthen Hansi Flick's first team. A few summers ago, Barça already implemented several levers to obtain short-term income for signings, and on this occasion, Joan Laporta has done it again. Barça, thanks to Atlético de Madrid, which will play in the Club World Cup in the summer, has managed to activate a new lever worth €20M that will allow signings during the market.

The transfer market is closed, but Joan Laporta is already working to activate new levers to obtain new income. LaLiga EA Sports will be very unpermissive with a Barça that needs new income to be able to sign and to register new signings and the contracts of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. Joan Laporta has been working on this for several months, and just a few hours ago, it was made official: Barça will earn €20M net thanks to a new lever.

Joan Laporta has brought happiness back to FC Barcelona through work, effort, and good decisions. Barça has managed to form a quite competitive squad, and Joan Laporta wants that, with a new lever, it can be improved even more. With the help of the youth academy players and some new arrivals, the Catalans have returned to the top of Europe, and Laporta hopes that everything will continue to improve.

New Lever Activated by Joan Laporta, €20M Net That Will Be Used for Signings: "All Thanks to Atlético de Madrid..."

Barça is economically needy and, therefore, needs to be more astute than ever if they want to sign during the summer transfer market. This is precisely what Joan Laporta is doing, who has already closed a new lever with the indirect help of Atlético de Madrid. The Atlético team will play in the Club World Cup, and therefore, Barça, which has been left out, will be able to close a tour in Asia that is already confirmed by various sources.

According to the 'Barça Reservat' of Catalunya Ràdio, Barça is working to definitively closea summer tour in Asia: for now, two matches are confirmed. These two matches, which Barça will play against 2 teams from South Korea, will allow Joan Laporta's Barça to earn 10 million euros net.

The club's idea is to add two more matches to the tour, possibly against major European teams like Manchester United, so that the tour amount rises to €20M. Barça, which was left out of the Club World Cup because of Atlético de Madrid, has already activated this new lever that will allow signings and, above all, registrations.