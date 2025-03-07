Women's Barça Misses Out on Top Signing to Form Trio With Alexia and Aitana

Women's Barça Are Already Planning the Next Season. Despite the club's economic situation, the team continues with the intention of strengthening to remain the best in the world. The strategy remains clear: talent from the youth academy and strategic signings.

Laia Aleixandri, the Dreamed Return

One of the names most mentioned to strengthen the team is Laia Aleixandri. The Manchester City defender's contract ends at the end of the season, and her return to Barça seems increasingly feasible.

Trained at La Masia, Aleixandri left the club to grow at Atlético de Madrid and later at City. Now, with experience and maturity, she could return to bring solidity to the blaugrana defense. Her versatility, being able to play as a center-back or full-back, makes her a very interesting option for Pere Romeu.

| Instagram

Klara Bühl Moves Away from Barça

The big unexpected blow in the blaugrana planning has been the situation of Klara Bühl. The German international was one of the players that Barça had on their radar to strengthen the team and join Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí.

Bühl, whose contract with Bayern Munich is ending, seemed a real option for the blaugrana team. However, according to Sport Bild, the footballer has reached a verbal agreement with the German club to renew her contract. Pending signature, everything indicates that she will continue in the Bundesliga.

A Lost Opportunity

Bühl's signing would have been key to strengthening the blaugrana midfield after Keira Walsh's serious injury. The German fit perfectly into Barça's scheme, providing quality, vision of the game, and presence in the area. Her presence alongside Alexia and Aitana would have formed a dream trio in the midfield.

With her renewal at Bayern, Barça loses a top-level piece but continues to search for players to strengthen the squad without compromising the club's economy.

What Alternatives Does Barça Have?

Despite the setback with Bühl, the club continues to explore the market. There are other options available that could fulfill a similar role. Additionally, the blaugrana youth academy remains an inexhaustible source of talent, with young players who could make the leap to the first team.

The goal remains clear: to maintain dominance in Europe and continue winning titles. To achieve this, the sports management must move intelligently in the market. The question is clear, will another star signing arrive, or will they bet on the youth academy?