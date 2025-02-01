Official, Joan Laporta activates his plan: TOP sale in exchange for 2 signings, Flick agrees

Joan Laporta, president of Barça, has proven to be a bold and strategic leader since his return to the club in 2021. Under his direction, FC Barcelona has made significant moves in the transfer market, seeking to balance sporting competitiveness with financial sustainability. Laporta has been key in the incorporation of players like Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, in addition to promoting La Masia's talent.

Recently, thinking about the future, Joan Laporta has designed an ambitious plan to strengthen the squad led by Hansi Flick. This plan involves selling a key player to finance the arrival of two high-level reinforcements. His goal is to strengthen the team without compromising the club's economic stability.

Ronald Araújo's departure: Joan Laporta's first move

The player selected by Joan Laporta for this operation is Ronald Araújo, Uruguayan central defender who has just renewed his contract until 2031. Let's remember that his previous release clause was 1,000 million and now it has been reduced to 65, making him an attractive target for other clubs. Juventus or Arsenal were already very close to securing his services a few weeks ago and will surely try again once the current season ends.

Despite his importance in defense, Joan Laporta considers that Ronald Araújo's farewell could provide the necessary funds to undertake two top-level signings. This decision seeks to balance the squad and improve performance in key areas of the team. With Cubarsí, Íñigo Martínez, Eric García, and Jonathan Tah (almost signed), the Uruguayan is expendable.

Joan Laporta wants 2 signings with Ronald Araújo's money

With the income obtained from the possible sale of Ronald Araújo, Joan Laporta has two possible additions in sight: Jonathan Tah and Nico Williams.

Jonathan Tah, 28-year-old German central defender, plays for Bayer Leverkusen and stands out for his physical strength and leadership ability. His experience in the Bundesliga and European competitions makes him a solid option to reinforce the Catalan defense. Additionally, he becomes a free agent in the summer and, according to the latest rumors, already has a preliminary agreement with FC Barcelona to join in the summer.

On the other hand, Nico Williams, 22-year-old Spanish winger who plays for Athletic Club, is Joan Laporta's other great desire. Nico is known for his speed, one-on-one ability, and offensive versatility. His incorporation would bring dynamism and depth to the culé attack.

Flick has given his approval to this plan, recognizing the potential of the proposed signings to strengthen the team. Flick values Jonathan Tah's ability to consolidate the defense and the offensive contribution that Nico Williams could provide. The implementation of this plan reflects Joan Laporta's determination to keep Barça at the top of European football.