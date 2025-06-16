Gerard Romero explains why Barça don't want Nico Williams: 'A club of...'

Nico Williams has once again become the main protagonist of the transfer market. His name is once again being strongly mentioned in FC Barcelona's offices after the negotiations that took place last summer. The Basque winger was about to sign for Barça, but he decided to stay at Athletic to try to play in the Europa League final that was held at San Mamés.

As a result of that rejection, some sectors at Barça closed the door to Nico Williams. He stopped being a priority and became a failed signing, just one more of the many attempts that never materialized. His name gradually lost importance on the club's sports agenda, while other targets have gained prominence.

| Europa Press

Nico Williams returns to the scene, but not everyone likes him

However, to the surprise of many, Barça's interest has resurfaced. This time, Deco, the club's sporting director, has reactivated contact by recently meeting with Nico Williams's agent. In that meeting, it became clear that Nico, now, would even be willing to make a financial effort to facilitate his arrival at Camp Nou.

But not everything is as easy as it seems, because, as journalist Gerard Romero has revealed, there are certain reservations within FC Barcelona's leadership. Some board members don't look favorably on Nico Williams's signing. The reason? His close friendship with several young players in the locker room: Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Alejandro Balde, and Fermín López.

Gerard Romero confesses the truth about Nico Williams: "Barça doesn't want a club of friends"

Gerard Romero has explained it clearly: "The issue of friendships is concerning, since there are those who don't want Barça to become a club of friends". According to this view, the team needs more professionalism and fewer personal ties among the footballers. The fear is that these relationships could affect discipline or the competitive atmosphere in the locker room.

For now, there isn't a final decision. Nico Williams remains on the list of possible reinforcements, but he doesn't convince everyone equally. His quality is indisputable, but his relationship with Lamine Yamal or Balde raises doubts.

We'll see if he finally manages to convince the Barça directors. His dream is to play alongside his friend Lamine Yamal at Camp Nou, but the operation, as of today, isn't clear at all. The ball is now in Barça's court, and they must make an important decision regarding Nico Williams.