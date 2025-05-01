Official, Hansi Flick Responds to Barça's Contract Renewal Offer: 'I Will Coach the...'

Hansi Flick is on his way to completing a historic year, with the treble still within his reach. Considered the catalyst that has revived Barça, Flick has managed to change hardships into joys in record time. Undoubtedly, a total success by Deco and Laporta, who bet on his incorporation at a very delicate moment.

A few months ago, before signing with Barça, Hansi Flick surprised Deco with his high level of knowledge about all the members of the culé squad. That was the reason that ultimately convinced the culé board, which now celebrates its decision. Flick has convinced not only with victories and has turned several inexperienced La Masia youth players into undisputed starters.

| Web del FCB

Pau Cubarsí, Marc Casadó, and Lamine Yamal have become great assets for the club. Hansi Flick is undoubtedly the best signing Barça has made in recent years. For that reason, his renewal is on everyone's lips.

Hansi Flick Speaks About His Future

The German coach, after winning the Copa del Rey final, has reviewed several points of current culé affairs before facing Inter. Hansi Flick has confirmed that he will coach Barça next season since he has one more year on his contract, until June 2026.

He is very happy in Barcelona and has no reason to break his contract early, although he is also not in a hurry to renew. In this regard, Hansi Flick has spoken about his renewal and surprised everyone. "I've already said that I'm very happy to be here, but now is not the time to talk about the renewal," he confessed.

Flick wants everyone to be focused on the upcoming sports challenges. The players have to give 100% and, for now, he puts aside any decision about his future. His renewal will have to wait.

Barça Wants Hansi Flick to Sign Until 2027, at Least

Although Hansi Flick has avoided commenting on a possible extension of his contract beyond 2026, it seems clear that he could agree to such a renewal once the season ends. It is evident that Flick's words convey that he is happy in Barcelona and with the existing atmosphere in the squad. For now, the only sure thing is that Hansi Flick will coach Barça until June 2026.

The German coach is focused on the Champions League return match against Inter. He knows they are just one match away from reaching a historic final, and nothing can distract them. Meanwhile, there are few matches left to finish the League, and the team has to be 100% committed to winning the two remaining titles.