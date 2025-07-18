He was better than Karim Benzema, Ancelotti got rid of him, but he's coming back: he'll play at the Bernabéu.

Karim Benzema is, for many, one of the best strikers in the history of Real Madrid and in the history of soccer in general. Karim Benzema is in the final stage of his career, but his legend lasts and will endure among Madridists, who still haven't enjoyed another goalscorer like him. In fact, there's a star who was once compared to Karim Benzema and who, if nothing changes, will play again at Bernabéu: Ancelotti got rid of him, he's back.

Bernabéu is already getting ready to welcome a striker who was once compared to the Frenchman Karim Benzema, one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid. However, despite all the comparisons, Karim Benzema's level has never been surpassed, mainly because he's one of the best footballers in the history of soccer. After being questioned and "crushed" by Carlo Ancelotti, this striker is one step away from playing again at Santiago Bernabéu.

| Europa Press

Carlo Ancelotti stood out for being a coach loyal to his own and who rarely let himself be guided by young talents of the future. Ancelotti was very much his own man, which led to a striker who was better than Karim Benzema being left at the gates of heaven. Now, if nothing goes wrong, the so-called new Karim Benzema will return to Bernabéu: everything is ready, this striker will score goals again in Spanish LaLiga.

He was better than Karim Benzema, Ancelotti got rid of him, but he's back: he will play at Bernabéu

Karim Benzema is one of the best strikers in the history of Real Madrid, and, for now, no one has matched his level of soccer in the capital. There was a striker who came close to surpassing Karim Benzema, but those were only speculations, since the truth is that, under Ancelotti's guidance, he never adapted to Real Madrid.

However, not succeeding at Real Madrid isn't synonymous with being a bad footballer. In Real Madrid's history, there have been many stars who haven't managed to adapt to Real Madrid's level of play, one of the most radical clubs on the planet. After failing with Ancelotti, the so-called new Karim Benzema will have his second chance: he's coming back to Santiago Bernabéu, he will play in Spain's capital next season.

It was said that he would be better than Karim Benzema, but it was all speculation and dreams that came to nothing. We're talking about the Serbian striker Luka Jovic, 27 years old and with a past at Real Madrid.

Jovic didn't adapt to Real Madrid and Ancelotti got rid of him, but now he'll return to Bernabéu with Oviedo, a club that has just been promoted to Primera División. According to "Diario AS", Jovic is of interest to Oviedo of Veljko Paunovic, a team looking to strengthen for their new adventure in the elite. Jovic has finished his contract with Italian Milan and, therefore, would arrive as a free agent at Oviedo: the new Karim Benzema is just about to play again at Bernabéu.