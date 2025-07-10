Official: Florentino Pérez sentences him and Xabi Alonso executes it, he's leaving for Barça, €60M

Real Madrid has failed in the Club World Cup and Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso, leaders of the white project, are preparing changes that Barça intends to take advantage of right away. In fact, the first decisions have already been made in this Club World Cup: Florentino Pérez spoke with Xabi Alonso and they got rid of a star who will sign for Barça. In fact, this star has barely played, and that's because Real Madrid is certain that he has been negotiating with Laporta's Barça for weeks, if not months.

Xabi Alonso wants maximum commitment and, together with Florentino Pérez, decided to sentence a star who has been flirting with Barça for months: His transfer would be around €60M and is very secret. Barça is looking for reinforcements for their attack and, apparently, they have found them at Real Madrid, still reeling after being thrashed by PSG in the Club World Cup. Madrid was far inferior to PSG and Barça, who have used the tournament to rest, are preparing a signing to seriously hurt the club led by Alonso and Florentino.

| Canva

Florentino Pérez is fed up with certain attitudes, which is why he spoke seriously with Xabi Alonso and "forced" the man from Tolosa to sentence several figures from the white squad. One of these stars has barely had any minutes, and that's as punishment from Florentino Pérez, who knows perfectly well that he is negotiating with Barça: Joan Laporta is preparing 60 million. Barça is preparing their big signing of the transfer window after Nico Williams's final "no": They've found it at Real Madrid, devastated after the debacle against PSG.

Official, Florentino Pérez sentences him and Xabi Alonso executes it, he's going to Barça, €60M

After a trophyless year, Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso are preparing radical changes, since Real Madrid can't afford another season like this. Kylian Mbappé's signing has turned out to be a flop, at least for now, and players like Vinícius Júnior are leading the group to develop bad sporting habits. Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso have already sentenced one of these stars, who, if nothing changes, will sign for Barça during this summer transfer window: A bomb is on the way.

The relationship between Barça and Real Madrid is not good and it could get even worse if the culer club completes the signing of a player discarded by Xabi Alonso. Florentino Pérez has already asked Xabi Alonso for it, and Barça will wait to close the signing once Real Madrid processes the final dismissal. Barça, in this case, is preparing 60 million to convince Real Madrid: The player's pressure will be key, since the culer club needs to negotiate to sign this forward.

Real Madrid dismisses him and Barça prepares 60 million to close his signing: "What about Vinícius Júnior is..."

Florentino Pérez's Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso are fed up with bad attitudes and, for that reason, they're willing to let any player go. Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso have already sidelined a world star during the Club World Cup and that's because the club is certain that he will become a culer. Barça doesn't deny it, although sources from the Catalan entity admit that "the operation is far from advanced" and that "there are only some initial contacts".

Barça, however, doesn't deny that Rodrygo Goes is highly regarded at the club and that they are considering signing him during this transfer window. Rodrygo Goes didn't play a single minute against PSG, although Xabi Alonso emphasized that it was "a technical decision", which is not true at all. The reality is that Florentino Pérez has ordered that Rodrygo Goes not play for Real Madrid again: The white president knows that the Brazilian is negotiating with Barça.