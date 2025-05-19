Frenkie de Jong solves his future after Barça's defeat: 100% unexpected decision

After winning the league title, Barça faces a key moment to solve important matters for the next season. The team, which will not play in the Club World Cup, leaves Hansi Flick with more than a month to plan the new project. However, there are still pending issues such as the continuity of Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman, whose contract ends in 2026, has become one of the central debates within the club. Although Deco has tried to renew his contract on several occasions, Frenkie de Jong has kept a firm stance, rejecting offers that did not respect his current financial conditions. These conditions place him as the second highest-paid player at Barça, only behind Lewandowski.

The tension around Frenkie de Jong and Barça

This year, the situation regarding his renewal has not changed much. While other talents like Pedri, Casadó, or Gavi have signed renewals that secure their future at the club, Frenkie de Jong remains the great exception at Barça. His status as an untouchable player for Flick contrasts with the uncertainty about his permanence.

Joan Laporta already warned that if Frenkie did not renew before the end of the season, his departure would be inevitable. However, a few hours ago, the president confirmed that "we are working to renew Frenkie's contract. Without a doubt, he is very excited to stay and we are absolutely determined to do whatever it takes to ensure he stays," Laporta confessed.

Frenkie de Jong accepts

In an unexpected turn, Frenkie de Jong has chosen to accept the renewal offer that Barça had presented to him. Although the agreement is not yet official, the signing is a matter of days. However, the '21' will have to adjust his salary to be able to stay at Camp Nou.

This step is a relief for the club and especially for Hansi Flick. Frenkie de Jong, considered the beacon of the Catalan midfield, will be able to continue leading the midfield for several more seasons. The player will extend his commitment to Barça until 2029, reinforcing the team's foundation.

The renewal of Frenkie de Jong is great news for Barça, which sees one of its pillars continue in the long term. Hansi Flick will be able to design the project with greater stability and confidence in his squad. Additionally, the club avoids the uncertainty caused by the possible departure of the midfielder.