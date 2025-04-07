Official, Lamine Yamal's Final Decision, Liverpool and PSG Already Know: 'My Desire Is...'

Lamine Yamal has been, without a doubt, the discovery par excellence of recent years. The youth player was already standing out in the lower categories of La Masia, but no one expected his adaptation to the elite to be so quick. In fact, even though Xavi made him debut, he didn't expect that he would end up settling into the starting eleven in such a short time.

Barça has had to focus a lot on La Masia in recent years due to its delicate economic situation. Fortunately, the Catalans are much better off and can start to face top-level signings. However, beyond the signings, the aspect that worries the most is the future of Lamine Yamal, who has already made his position clear.

| Europa Press

Lamine Yamal, Present and Future of FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal had been on Xavi's mind for a while, but he didn't make him debut earlier because he knew what would happen. The former Barça coach was aware that when he played with the first team, offers would start pouring in. He saw the talent the young player had and didn't call him up until he renewed his bond with the club.

They waited to prevent his breakthrough from happening when his contract was of little value, as any big club could have taken him. Even so, Lamine Yamal has stated from the very beginning that he doesn't want to play for any team other than Barça. In fact, in practically every interview, he is asked about his renewal, and his answer is the same.

Every time the topic is brought up, Lamine Yamal asks the fans for calm and makes it clear that "his dream is to continue defending the Barça jersey." Although he has a contract until 2026, Barça has already contacted his entourage. Those from the City of Barcelona want to secure him again, but this time until 2030 or 2031, having Lamine for years.

Lamine Yamal Makes It Clear to Liverpool and PSG

Laporta is waiting for Lamine Yamal to turn 18 this summer to activate his renewal. This is because he can't sign long-term contracts and of certain amounts if he is a minor. Once he turns 18, those from the City of Barcelona will present the agreement definitively to Jorge Mendes, his agent.

It is known that Laporta will offer him a contract in line with his level, as the one he has now has fallen very short. He will start earning an amount similar to what Raphinha receives, which is not bad at all. This way, Lamine Yamal distances possible offers for his signing like Liverpool and PSG, who are very alert to his contractual situation.