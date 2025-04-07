Goodbye Barça, He Is Going to Real Sociedad for €20M: Ronald Araújo Is to Blame

Ronald Araújo is one of the best defenders today, and it has been proven in recent years. The Uruguayan was a bet by Barça, a team that went to his home country to scout him and, finally, sign him. In fact, he was a reinforcement for the reserve team, but he ended up earning minutes with the first team until he became one of the captains.

This season, Barça's defense has undergone many adjustments, and Ronald Araújo has been one of the most affected. The center-back was indisputable, but the good level of Íñigo Martínez has left him in the background. However, even though he is not a starter, his mere presence could provoke an unexpected departure to Real Sociedad.

Ronald Araújo's Situation and Future

Ronald Araújo joined Barça in 2020 and has played in all defensive positions, but it's clear that his place is in the center. The Uruguayan has shown his love for the club on several occasions, but his situation has been delicate lately. The management tried to renew his contract on various occasions, but the footballer did not agree.

Finally, Ronald Araújo saw that the best thing for him was to stay at Barça and signed a significant renewal until 2031. Even so, it should be noted that his clause has drastically dropped to 80 million euros. Additionally, during the first 10 days of the transfer market, this automatically drops to 65.

Although there is a possibility that he might leave, it is unlikely, since Íñigo will only stay one more season, and Ronald Araújo is the future. If he waits long enough, the Uruguayan will be an undisputed starter, a factor that leaves out another star. The defender we are talking about is Eric García, who has a secondary role and an interesting offer from Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad and Eric García

Eric García was going to move to Girona in January, but Flick stopped it because it would dismantle the defense. After several matches in which the Spaniard has shown a good level, now Imanol Alguacil is considering strengthening his defense with him. Initially, everything points to an offer from Real Sociedad, which will be around 15 or 20 million euros.

Eric García accepts his role at Barça well, but it is likely that he doesn't want to spend his entire career on the bench. For this reason, we might see the Barça star wearing Real Sociedad's jersey next season.