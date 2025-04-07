Joan Laporta assumed the presidency of Barça at a delicate moment and has managed to bring the club back to a good point. The president's judgment has been questioned on several occasions, but it has been shown that the work is being good. In fact, the fans are enjoying their team like never before, and the squad promises a lot.

Barça is bouncing back after several years on the ropes due to economic problems. Joan Laporta, although criticized by many, has made several decisions that have helped the entity to bring in money. Now, the president is on the verge of securing the signature of the best right-back at present.

Joan Laporta and His Management

Joan Laporta has been responsible for making the club's most important decisions and has known how to go in the right direction. In fact, poor management at that time would have sunk those from the City of Barcelona into complete ruin. Together with Deco, Laporta has made the entire European continent fear Barça again.

Moreover, Joan Laporta's personal bet has made each and every one of the footballers be at the best moment of their career. This bet has been Hansi Flick, who has landed on his feet in the City of Barcelona to take the club to the top. Laporta was clear from the first moment that the German was the ideal candidate for his bench.

Hansi has perfectly adapted to the economic situation and hasn't requested signings that are beyond the Catalans' reach. Even so, what is clear is that he can't compete if he doesn't have a squad that is up to the task. Luckily for him, Joan Laporta has managed to make Jules Koundé, a key piece of the defense, want to sign the renewal.

Jules Koundé Will Renew in the Coming Weeks

Jules Koundé started as a central defender at Barça, but Xavi Hernández saw that he could be a top right-back. The Catalan was not wrong, and although he didn't like the decision, the Frenchman adapted to it. Now, Hansi is enjoying, very likely, the best right-back at present.

Jules Koundé has a contract with Barça until 2027, but everything points to him renewing until 2030. The decision is final and will be official in the coming weeks. Joan Laporta is delighted with his performance and will offer him a contract to match, as right now he couldn't find anyone better than the Frenchman on the market.