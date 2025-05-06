Barça Falls to Inter Milan Due to Flick's Black Sheep: 'It Has Been...'

The Champions League is the best club competition in Europe for a reason, and tonight it has been proven. Barça and Inter Milan have starred in a high-flying match, with lead changes, a Barça comeback, and a movie-like ending with extra time included. Finally, Inzaghi's team took the victory and secured the ticket to the grand final after surpassing Flick's team 4 to 3.

| Europa Press

Inter Milan and FC Barcelona Star in a Great Champions League Night

The first half was disastrous for FC Barcelona's interests. The Italians took advantage of their physical strength and home-field factor to start better than the Catalans and take the lead. At halftime, the scoreboard at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium showed a 2-0 in favor of Inter Milan, which made the worst feared for the second half.

However, the second 45 minutes were the complete opposite of what was seen in the first half. FC Barcelona showed their best version, and Eric García first, and then Dani Olmo, managed to level the score. Towards the end, with the match tied, Raphinha put Flick's team ahead when it seemed there was no time left, but Acerbi equalized in the 95th minute.

In extra time, both teams showed they were physically at their limit. The details made the difference, and a play, initially without danger, ended in Frattesi's decisive goal. An action that will cause a stir in Barcelona.

The Main Culprit

No one can deny that Inter-Barça has been, without a doubt, the best tie of all we've seen in this edition of the Champions League. In total, thirteen goals in two matches that have delighted the fans. Although it has also served for Flick to make decisions for the future.

Specifically, as Álvaro Benito explained during the broadcast for Movistar, Inter Milan's last goal has a clear culprit. And it is that Ronald Araújo, in a very evident defensive concept error, allowed Thuram to break through the wing to deliver a back pass that ended up being lethal. Additionally, Araújo could have done more in the 3-3.

Ronald Araújo entered the match in the second half in place of Iñigo Martínez and was not up to the task. Now it only remains to see what will happen with him in the summer, but everything points to a departure. His performance tonight, combined with his affordable 65 million clause, suggests so.