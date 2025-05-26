Official, Deco already warned: this is Barça's number 1 target for the transfer market

Just a few days ago, Deco publicly appeared to make Barça's intentions in the summer market clear. With a direct and somewhat surprising statement, the sporting director declared: "We are not looking for full-backs, center-backs, or midfielders." Although he didn't mention names, his message gave many clues about the true priorities.

Deco didn't say anything about the goalkeeping position despite the evident interest in renewing it, but the most significant omission was the offensive line, especially on the wings. Therefore, after his words, it has become clear that Barça's focus is on the final third of the field. Specifically, on a signing that has been in the works for months.

Hansi Flick's priority is to strengthen the wings

Hansi Flick has been clear about it since he took the position: Barça needs more firepower on the wings. Currently, they only have Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as pure wingers capable of making a difference. Both are indisputable, but they also need rest to avoid physical risks.

In that context, Deco has already set to work to find a reliable third man. It's not about a stopgap or a future promise, but a proven player in full maturity. And there is one name that has stood out above all others.

Luis Díaz is currently Deco's favorite

Luis Díaz is Barça's main target to strengthen the attack this summer. The Colombian from Liverpool has already publicly expressed his desire to wear the Barça jersey someday. Now, the opportunity is closer than ever.

Deco is a great admirer of the Colombian winger's profile. His speed, dribbling, and ability to finish fit with Hansi Flick's play style. Moreover, the arrival of Luis Díaz would allow Raphinha and Lamine, who can't handle all the minutes, to get some rest.

Barça knows that good things come at a high price

The price for Luis Díaz won't be low: Liverpool values him at around 70 million euros. Even so, at Can Barça, the investment is valued for what it represents immediately. A mature player, ready to perform from the first minute and eager to land at Camp Nou.

Although there is no agreement yet, Barça's interest in the Colombian is firm and serious. Deco has already started the moves to try to close the deal. The sports planning is progressing, and the Liverpool winger is undoubtedly the number one priority.