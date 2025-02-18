Official, Dani Olmo's Situation Isn't Over, New Laliga Complaint: All the Details

The headaches at Barça regarding the registration of Dani Olmo seem endless. Let's remember that the Catalan club couldn't register their star signing due to financial problems. Not only was the 1:1 rule not met, but Laporta had exhausted the options to do so through administrative channels: he finally had to request an urgent precautionary measure from the CSD.

This desperate attempt by Joan Laporta paid off and Dani Olmo was able to be registered provisionally. However, in return, FC Barcelona had to sell the exploitation rights of the VIP boxes at the new Camp Nou for a value of 100 million euros. This sale was enough to guarantee Olmo's registration and for Barça to return to the financial fair play rule, but the story isn't over yet.

The Dani Olmo Saga Continues

When everything seemed to have calmed down around Dani Olmo, Laporta has seen the nightmare reappear. LaLiga has reported Barça to the Higher Sports Council for 'suspicious links' with one of the companies that acquired the rights to the VIP boxes at Camp Nou. This operation was key to securing Olmo's registration, so the news is truly shocking.

As El Confidencial points out, FC Barcelona never indicated which were the two companies that had acquired the rights to the VIP boxes. LaLiga has done so, pointing out that one of the companies is New Era Visionary Group, which would maintain 'suspicious links' with the Catalan club.

La Liga Points Out Irregularities in the Purchase of VIP Boxes

Joan Laporta managed to sell the exploitation rights of 475 VIP seats at Camp Nou for 30 years for 100 million. However, LaLiga claims that this transaction would be linked to the club's environment, and according to the complaint published exclusively in El Confidencial, this would mean the adulteration of the competition. According to LaLiga, Barça wouldn't be complying with the regulations, which could affect Dani Olmo and his future in the Catalan city.

Sources close to the case reveal that part of the 100 million comes from a company in Qatar. The remaining 28 million come from New Era Visionary Group, a telecommunications consultancy company based in the United Arab Emirates. This company, with a branch in Spain and headquarters in a private residence in Barcelona, has raised even more suspicions about the legality of the transaction.

In practice, the only declared activity of the company is its connection with Barça as the club's official telecommunications operator. In the telecommunications sector, the company is completely unknown, which reinforces LaLiga's suspicions. In light of this information, the CSD will have to decide whether to approve Dani Olmo's registration, marked by alleged opacities and irregularities.