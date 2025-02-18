Neither Barça nor Manchester United: Fermín López Receives Another Call, €70m and Goodbye

Fermín López is one of the pleasant surprises for Barça so far this year. His ability to arrive from the second line and his ease for scoring make him a decisive footballer. His participation in the final third of the field is crucial for Flick's team's aspirations.

Despite not being a starter, Fermín López always performs and his numbers prove it: he already has 5 goals and 5 assists in 1,039 minutes. Fermín knows how to inject pace and electricity and is capable of revolutionizing matches like no one else. His performance against Sevilla is a clear example; he scored as soon as he entered the field.

| E-Noticies

The intensity of Fermín López makes him present in almost every attacking play: he has participated in 9 of the 11 matches played by Barça in 2025. And in those nine matches, Fermín has directly participated in 20% of the goals scored. This has led other teams to show interest in his situation.

Fermín Receives Several Offers to Leave Barça

Last year, with Xavi on the bench, Fermín López scored 11 goals across La Liga, Copa, and Champions in 43 matches played. Undoubtedly, the Andalusian was the best invention of the Catalan coach.

Fermín López's great performances earned him the interest of several teams like Manchester United, which was close to finalizing his signing for 100 million euros. However, Barça, far from accepting, chose to renew his contract until 2029. And not only that, but they also set a 500 million release clause.

However, now another offer has arrived that might be more enticing to Fermín. Manchester United is a declining and unappealing project, but Atlético de Madrid is quite the opposite. Simeone would be delighted to have Barça's '16' in his ranks.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Atlético de Madrid Wants Fermín López

The Colchoneros are already thinking about strengthening the squad for the next season and Simeone has thought of Fermín López. The player's intensity, his ability to arrive from the second line, and his goal-scoring instinct amaze Simeone. Fermín has become a unique player with his high workload, defensive contribution, and ability to join the attack.

Atlético de Madrid sees Fermín López as the player they need in their midfield to boost their attack and would be preparing a 70 million offer. At the Metropolitano, they know it won't be an easy task given that Fermín has a contract until 2029 and a high release clause. But the fact that Fermín is not an undisputed starter at Barça opens the door for them to convince both parties.