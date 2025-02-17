Munuera Montero Receives Severe Punishment After Osasuna-real Madrid: 'he's Leaving Now...'

José Luis Munuera Montero, better known as Munuera Montero, has been one of the main protagonists in Spain's current events following the LaLiga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid. The referee from Jaén, who has been officiating in the First Division for several seasons, sent off Jude Bellingham, awarded a clear penalty against Camavinga and did not review possible controversial actions favorable to the whites. Following the controversy, Real Madrid exploded against Munuera Montero and the referee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, sadly, will receive a severe punishment for having done his job correctly.

The refereeing by Munuera Montero wasn't bad, but Spanish football is experiencing a moment of hysteria due to the 'Negreira Case' and Real Madrid's latest letter has fueled the debate. In fact, the white team, led by Florentino Pérez, met with the CTA this very Monday morning to receive explanations from Spain's refereeing committee. According to several media outlets, Real Madrid will appeal the red card shown to Jude Bellingham, who spoke disrespectfully to the referee Munuera Montero.

| Europa Press

"Fuck off", was the expression uttered by the English midfielder Jude Bellingham. An expression that, probably incorrectly, Munuera Montero recorded in the referee's report after the match between Osasuna and Real Madrid played at the rojillo field this past Saturday. Regardless, Bellingham was unfortunate and the debate shouldn't exist, but you know how things are handled in this country and in LaLiga.

Munuera Montero Receives a Severe Punishment After Osasuna-Real Madrid: 'He's Leaving Now...'

Munuera Montero was harshly criticized by the white establishment and, worst of all, accused of being corrupt and complicit in the 'Negreira League', which refers to the culer scandal. In all this, it seems that Munuera Montero will be, at least, one matchday without officiating LaLiga matches: it will be said that it's 'protection', but it will be a full-fledged freezing out. Munuera Montero wasn't bad in the duel between Osasuna and Real Madrid, but he did overlook some actions that could have benefited Real Madrid, something that is human.

Real Madrid are unhappy with the red card that José Luis Munuera Montero showed to Jude Bellingham in the match against Osasuna, and they will request that it be annulled. It's nothing new, but the white club will try to have, due to a translation error, the red card shown to Bellingham completely annulled, something that would be a scandal.

It should be remembered that the CTA made it clear at the beginning of the season that only the captain could address the referee politely to protest or consult aspects of the refereeing criteria.