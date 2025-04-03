It's Official, CSD Speaks Out on Dani Olmo's Case: 'The Reason Is...'

After almost 4 months of analysis, the Higher Sports Council (CSD) has made a definitive and official statement on the Dani Olmo case, the player from Egar of FC Barcelona. The CSD has ratified its initial decision, which was made hours before the Spanish Super Cup semifinal, so Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor will continue with their license. LaLiga EA Sports of Javier Tebas presented allegations, but the CSD has determined that "the RFEF-League Commission is not competent in this matter."

Barça had bad feelings, mainly caused by the statement from LaLiga EA Sports that somewhat pressured the CSD, a governmental entity that has ruled in favor of Barça. Javier Tebas tried to exert pressure hours before the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals between Atlético de Madrid and Barça, but the CSD has remained completely uninvolved. With all this, Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor will maintain their federative license until the end of the season, so they will be able to continue playing and competing with Barça and with Spain.

"Regarding LaLiga's statement, we see it as another attempt to damage the club's image and go against the interests of FC Barcelona," pointed out Laporta. The culer president always remained optimistic, and now, the CSD has sided with Barça: Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor will be able to continue playing until the end of the season. However, once it is over, LaLiga EA Sports will again have full authority to accept or not accept the registration of both players, something that depends on LaLiga's financial fair play.

It's Official, the CSD Speaks on the Dani Olmo Case: 'The Reason Lies...'

Barça filed the appeal and the CSD maintains the registration of both culer footballers. It upholds Barça's appeal and understands that the RFEF-League Commission is not competent in this matter and doesn't assess the suitability of the League's economic control. Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor will be able to continue competing under the direction of Hansi Flick.

Dani Olmo, the Egar midfielder of Barça, was registered in the Spanish LaLiga on a provisional basis following the decision of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), which came into effect at the beginning of 2025. It should be noted that Dani Olmo, now sidelined after being injured in the league match against Osasuna, was provisionally registered by the CSD, as Barça did not comply. The culer club was supposed to have salary margin to register Dani Olmo before January 1, 2025, and it was not so, which is why LaLiga was adamant.

In addition to Dani Olmo, Pau Víctor, a forward for Barça's first team trained in the youth categories of Sabadell and Girona, was also in the same situation as the Egar player. Olmo and Víctor were without registration from January 1 until January 8, 2025, when the CSD issued a statement during the Spanish Super Cup estimating the urgent provisional measure. An urgent provisional measure that has been ratified, so both will be able to continue competing.