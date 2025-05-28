Mounir Nasraoui, father of Lamine Yamal, has become one of the main figures in the last few hours at Barça. His son Lamine has just renewed his contract with Barça until 2031 and, as if that weren't enough, he has been able to support a new signing for the culer club, which will say goodbye to Chelsea. Mounir Nasraoui is not an agent, but this time he has dressed up to ensure Barça closes a signing coming from Chelsea: closed thanks to Lamine Yamal's father.

Mounir Nasraoui has become one of the main trends of the moment, especially because of his celebrations after his son's contract renewal, the culer star Lamine Yamal. Lamine Yamal has renewed for 6 years, until June 2031, but it won't be the only major move in the transfer market. According to "e-Notícies", Mounir Nasraoui, father of Lamine Yamal, has been key for FC Barcelona to fish at Chelsea: signing supported and now 100% closed.

| Europa Press

Lamine Yamal, only 17 years old, is already the great football and media star of Hansi Flick's new Barça and, therefore, Laporta wants to please him with a new signing. Barça considers that the first team's squad is complete and quite competitive, but the truth is that Laporta has another major target and would arrive supported by Mounir Nasraoui. The father of Lamine Yamal wants his son to compete in a great Barça, which is why he has offered a world star who had already agreed with Chelsea.

official, Barça steals him from Chelsea, signing supported by Lamine Yamal's father

Lamine Yamal is the flagship of Hansi Flick's new Barça and his father wants the Spaniard to feel more supported than ever. After Nico Williams's "no", Lamine Yamal's father has another market target: to close the arrival of Lamine Yamal's best friend, who will say goodbye to Chelsea. Yamal's best friend plays for a major European team and has a huge offer from Chelsea, but Lamine's father knows that if Barça calls, he'll accept.

All because Lamine Yamal is already the main attraction of Barça and world soccer, just as the Argentine star Leo Messi once was, now in Miami. Lamine Yamal's father wants his son to be happy, but also to be able to compete surrounded by his friends. Barça's "no" to Nico Williams has left his father worried, but now he is working to support the signing of another of his son Lamine Yamal's great friends.

goodbye Chelsea, Lamine Yamal's father takes him to Barça

Lamine Yamal is the great star of Barça of Deco and Hansi Flick and the culer club only thinks about supporting him more so that he'll stay for life. Lamine Yamal's father has exactly the same goal: for his son to win titles and, if possible, to do so surrounded by his best friends in soccer. For all these reasons, the great Mounir Nasraoui is already working for Barça to sign one of his son's best friends and teammates, renewed until 2031.

Which footballer would arrive at Barça supported by Mounir Nasraoui? We're referring to Adam Aznou, left back for Bayern and friend of Yamal, who has an offer to become a culer. Aznou has played on loan at Real Valladolid and has an offer from Chelsea, although Lamine Yamal's father wants Barça to sign him so he can play with Lamine.

Barça and Mounir will discuss it, although everything seems to indicate that Aznou is liked and, therefore, he'll arrive to be Alejandro Balde's backup on FC Barcelona's left flank.