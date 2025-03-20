Official, Camp Nou's Opening Date Changes Again: 'Barça Has Sent...'

Joan Laporta will enter the club's history as the president who carried out the major renovation of Camp Nou. Barça's stadium needed to be renewed in all aspects: it wasn't an aesthetic issue, but a safety one. A true engineering feat, with completely renovated facilities and new spaces that will delight the culé fans.

The highlight of the new Camp Nou will be the viewpoint located at the top of the stadium, a walkway from which one can see the City of Barcelona in all its splendor. The new stadium is stirring passions among the Barcelona social mass, but at the same time, it is becoming a project that is too long and not without certain inconveniences. Joan Laporta initially promised that the work would be completed by the end of 2024 but, unfortunately, it's going to take a while.

| FCB

Elena Fort, vice president of the institutional area, always surprised when talking about the return to the new Camp Nou by announcing a different date. She first stated that they would return to the new stadium on the 125th anniversary of the entity, in November 2024. Then she spoke of the return in January to later delay it to March, none of the three promises have come true.

Barça Extends Montjuïc Season Tickets to Its Members

With several deadlines surpassed and the total uncertainty of knowing when matches can be played at Camp Nou, Joan Laporta has made an unprecedented decision. Specifically, this very morning Barça sent an email to its members offering the option to extend the Montjuïc season ticket until the end of the term. Thus showing that the return to Camp Nou will have to wait, at least, until the next season.

Joan Laporta's desire was to play the Clásico in May at the new Camp Nou and turn it into a celebration for Barcelona fans. However, the president's dream will remain just that, only a desire, as Barça will end the season at Montjuïc.

Camp Nou Hopes to Be Ready for the Next Season

Elena Fort stated that Barça has the obligation to start the new season at Camp Nou. Barça's initial expectation was to return on November 29th on the club's 125th anniversary, which would mean a delay of just under a year. Barça doesn't want to make the same mistake and is no longer considering giving any other date, for the moment.