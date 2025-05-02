Barça continues to scan the transfer market in search of strategic reinforcements for its squad, which aims to win the treble with Hansi Flick. One of the teams that has attracted the most attention from Barcelona in recent times is Athletic Club, on the verge of being eliminated from the Europa League. In past seasons, names like Nico Williams or Iñigo Martínez had sparked interest in Barça's sports management, although definitive moves were not ultimately made.

Now, Barça's focus on Athletic Club seems to have shifted to another area of the field: Hansi Flick wants nothing to do with Nico Williams, the Navarrese winger. As 'e-Notícies' reported a few months ago, Barça is moving on from Nico Williams, as they believe his performance has declined and it's not worth paying the €60M clause.

Barça was very interested in Nico Williams, but the signing of the Navarrese is no longer a priority for Deco, Flick, and company. However, Barça doesn't want to stop thinking about Athletic Club. As if it were a love story, Joan Laporta wants to insist: he wants to sign the best player from Valverde's team.

Nico Williams No, But Barça Wants the Best from Athletic Club, Confirmed

Barça and Athletic Club have two of the best youth academies in Spain, so both clubs closely follow the development of their main young talents in training. Barça, in this particular case, has identified a talent who is already better than Nico Williams, one of the best players at Athletic Club. Joan Laporta is clear: it's time to act and secure new signings for this transfer market, and the main goal is to sign from Athletic Club.

Barça faces several challenges during this upcoming summer transfer market, but from the culer entity, they assure that everything must start by complying with LaLiga's 1:1 rule. Additionally, Barça assures that, to be able to sign footballers of the caliber of Nico Williams, it's likely that some important sales must be completed first, something that is not clear at all.

For this reason, Joan Laporta has forgotten about Nico Williams and has focused on who, in his opinion, is the best player at Athletic Club. "A thousand times better than Nico Williams," assure Barça sources, excited about the signing.

Official, Barça Signs the Best from Athletic Club: Surprise, It's NOT Nico Williams

The summer transfer market is closed, but Barça wants to take advantage of its good momentum to dismantle Athletic Club, which has behaved poorly with the 'Negreira Case'. Nico Williams will not be Barça's signing, but Joan Laporta still wants to sign from Athletic Club: specifically, the best player on the team.

Like Joan Laporta, Deco is also very clear: in this transfer market, it's time to strengthen the midfield. Final goodbye to Nico Williams, Barça has set the challenge of signing the best footballer from Athletic Club, who is a midfielder.

Nico Williams is very good, but Joan Laporta believes that Oihan Sancet is even better. Barça is going all out for the Pamplona native, who would welcome strengthening the culer midfield. Barça would allocate about €45M to Sancet, considered one of the pillars of Valverde's Athletic Club.