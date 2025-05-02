Barça and PSG have many chances to face each other in the Champions League final to be held in Munich, but everything points to many more disputes. Without going any further, the first one will start now and it has to do with the summer transfer market: Barça gets moving and signs a world-class player from PSG. The best part is that Barça, led by Hansi Flick, has managed to unseat PSG just before the decisive stage in the Champions League: simply spectacular.

The summer transfer market is closed, but Barça wants to take advantage of its good momentum to close its first major signings. In fact, the big signing of the summer is already closed: Barça fishes in PSG and takes a world-class player from Luis Enrique's squad. PSG is amazed, as Barça, just now that the decisive stage in the Champions arrives, has signed its great talent.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta is elated with Barça's performance this season. The culer president can't contain his joy for the great work of Hansi Flick, who has transformed the team in his first year at the helm of the Catalan ship. Under the direction of the German coach, Barça has won two key trophies and now wants to break the transfer market: a serious problem for PSG before the Champions.

Nico Williams Isn't the Chosen One, Barça Signs PSG's World-Class Player: Who Is It?

Laporta is already studying strengthening Barça for the next season. The president seeks to make an impact in the transfer market with a significant reinforcement for the left wing. In this context, figures like Nico Williams and Luis Díaz continue to be outstanding options, but they are behind PSG's world-class player.

Nico Williams was the chosen one, but the Navarrese winger has fallen out of the race, as Barça wants PSG's gem at any cost. This has been confirmed by Barça to 'e-Notícies', which assures that the culer club will plunder PSG before the Champions.

Confirmed, World-Class Player Leaves PSG Hanging Before the Champions: "He's Coming to Barça"

Barça and PSG are vying to be in the Champions League final, but the culer club wants to advance work regarding the summer transfer market. Joan Laporta is clear: Nico Williams isn't the chosen one, the chosen one plays in PSG and has already confirmed that he wants to sign for FC Barcelona.

Moreover, Barça keeps its chances of conquering the treble intact. Leading in LaLiga and playing the Champions semifinals, the team is in top form. Joan Laporta sees this sports project as the result of Flick's excellent work and management in the offices, and he is very satisfied with the results, but he wants more.

Laporta wants more and Flick is delighted: the big signing of the transfer market is coming, goodbye PSG. Barça is working intensely to sign Désiré Doué, PSG's star. The Angers striker is excelling this season at PSG and has already gained a huge reputation in the soccer Olympus: his signing for Barça is on track.