Breaking News: Laporta Blasts UEFA After Their Decision: 'Barça, Already Eliminated'

Barça, led by President Laporta, is risking more than half its life in the Champions League and must secure the pass to the European final in Munich in Milan. The draw achieved in the first leg (3-3) leaves Laporta's team a little worried, but the latest UEFA decision is even more concerning, which has made the president explode. "We're eliminated," sources from Barça explained to "e-Notícies," hinting that UEFA's decision is much more than detrimental.

Laporta is a visceral man and has exploded this Thursday when Barça received the news from UEFA. The team of Hansi Flick will arrive weakened for the return leg of the Champions League semifinals, and it's not just a matter of the result. In the first leg, Jules Koundé was injured, and if that wasn't enough, Lamine Yamal ended up very fatigued.

| Europa Press

However, all this is anecdotal compared to UEFA's latest decision, which has caused Laporta's massive anger. Barça has placed a lot of hope in this Champions League, but Laporta is beginning to consider that reaching the final in Munich will be impossible. The reason? UEFA makes a decision that leaves Barça almost eliminated, no matter how much it may hurt the culers.

Breaking News: Laporta Explodes Against UEFA After Their Decision: "Barça, Already Eliminated"

Barça arrives with chances in Milan, but the truth is that Laporta understands that reaching the Champions League final will be practically a huge miracle. The result is not entirely negative, but Laporta already knows that the return leg will be marked by one of Barça's great enemies. We refer to a referee who, publicly and notoriously, has been spotted with several Real Madrid accessories.

Next Sunday, UEFA will officially announce the referee appointment for the return match between Inter Milan and Barça, but from Poland, they assure that it will be Szymon Marciniak, a controversial referee.

Szymon Marciniak was the one who annulled the famous penalty of Atlético's Julián Álvarez for the "double touch" in the Champions League round of 16 tie against Real Madrid.

According to reports from Poland, Marciniak already knows that he will be in charge of officiating the match, something that Barça sources also confirm. Laporta's anger is massive, as he considers that this UEFA decision leaves Barça on the brink of the abyss in Europe.