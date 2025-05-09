Official, Barça receives a historic offer for Lamine Yamal: '€1000M and Vinícius...'

Lamine Yamal is already the big star of Barça and, after playing against Inter in the Champions League, has become a complete reality. The dream of the treble has turned into a nightmare for Barça, but the bad news doesn't end there for the culer club: historic and massive offer for Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal and Vinícius Júnior have become the two major footballing references in the Spanish League and, therefore, are receiving all kinds of exorbitant offers. Vinícius Júnior already received a huge offer from Arabia a few months ago, but he rejected it and now the Saudis are going after Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal gets angry with Barça and receives a historic offer: infinite money

The world of soccer has become a big circus where money has become the central axis. Everything is driven by money and in Arabia they know that Lamine Yamal is angry after being eliminated in Europe with Barça.

Lamine Yamal hoped to lift the Champions with Barça to win a Ballon d'Or that continues to elude Vinícius Júnior. The Spaniard has it tough, but in recent hours he has received an offer that could change his life: 1 billion euros.

Lamine Yamal beats Vinícius Júnior: offered a massive amount and Barça is considering it

Vinícius Júnior received an offer from Arabia of 1 billion euros for 3 seasons and he rejected it. The one who has received this offer now is Lamine Yamal, who knows that Barça would receive 750 million for the transfer of the Rocafonda footballer.

Tactical intelligence, dribbling, vision, sacrifice... Lamine Yamal has it all. He is playing with the maturity of a veteran and is the offensive engine of Hansi Flick's Barça. His establishment in this Champions is one of the major headlines of the season for the Catalan club.

According to 'e-Notícies', Barça doesn't want to sell Lamine Yamal and the Spanish star doesn't want to move either, but the Saudis' offer is firm. The Arab world is looking for stars and would like to acquire a Lamine Yamal who seems to be committed to Barça's fans.