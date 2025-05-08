Alejandro José Hernández Hernández, better known as Hernández Hernández, will be the referee in charge of officiating the great Clásico between Barça and Real Madrid this coming Sunday in Montjuïc (Barcelona). Hernández Hernández, from the Canary Islands association, has been chosen to officiate one of the most controversial Clásicos in recent years. Barça arrives as the league leader and with morale shaken after losing to Inter in the Champions League, while Madrid has its last great opportunity ahead.

In the midst of all this sports chaos, Hernández Hernández has appeared to issue a clear warning: he will not tolerate anything from now on. The controversy is served and it's not something new: in the lead-up to the Copa final, the atmosphere was already heated, especially from Madrid. The white club is experiencing a complicated year in sports terms, which is why the atmosphere is tense in Chamartín.

| Europa Press

As has become usual, Hernández Hernández, the match referee, has been pointed out, but the Canary Islander is not willing to give in. Hernández Hernández is very clear about it: there are only a few hours left for the Clásico between Barça and Real Madrid, but he will not tolerate any disrespect. Additionally, the Canary Islander, pointed out and labeled as “culer” by Real Madrid TV, has already spoken about the criticism the refereeing group receives: his message is quite intimidating.

Breaking news, Hernández Hernández stands firm before the Barça-Madrid Clásico: "I'm not going..."

Hernández Hernández will be the referee of the Clásico this Sunday, May 11. The Canary Islander has already been featured in several Real Madrid TV videos and has spoken about this on numerous occasions. Hernández Hernández has accepted it: there are only a few hours left for the Clásico between Barça and Real Madrid, but nothing will make him change his mind.

Spanish soccer is experiencing days of much chaos and commotion due to the constant refereeing controversies, which have been accentuated with the Copa final between Barça and Madrid. In fact, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is considering a drastic change in the direction of the CTA, which is led by the Andalusian Medina Cantalejo and Clos Gómez.

In the midst of all this controversy, statements from Hernández Hernández have emerged, the designated referee who will take charge of the Clásico between the first and second place in the league.

The Canary Islander Hernández Hernández made it clear, a couple of years ago, that "terrible things have been said about me and they've always rolled off my back because I know they're part of my profession". In other words, Hernández Hernández assures that he will be neutral and that what might be said is completely irrelevant to his point of view and way of acting as a referee.