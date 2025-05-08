Gavi, a midfielder from Barça trained at La Masia, isn't enjoying too many quality minutes and, consequently, it isn't ruled out that he might leave the club this very summer. Gavi's entourage denies it categorically, but 'e-Notícies' has been able to corroborate that his discomfort is real: he wants to play more. Additionally, in recent hours, Barça has made a move for the new Xavi Hernández: Gavi's direct rival coming from Arsenal.

That said, Gavi is also keeping an eye on Barça's moves in the transfer market: the new Xavi Hernández might arrive. Gavi and his agent, Iván de la Peña, are aware of this, which is why it isn't ruled out that the Andalusian midfielder might embark on a new adventure this coming summer. Gavi knows that Barça is bidding strongly for the new Xavi Hernández, who would say goodbye to Arsenal to become a culer.

Gavi is going through a tough time at Barça: despite being one of the brightest promises in Spanish soccer, he hasn't managed to find a spot in the starting eleven.

Goodbye Arsenal now, he will play at Barça after Gavi's departure: "New Xavi Hernández"

After being almost a year on the sidelines due to a knee injury, Gavi returned to the field last October. However, his role in Hansi Flick's scheme has been much more discreet than desired.

Gavi is very culer and feels disappointed, as he is already 100% recovered from his injury and hasn't managed to secure a spot in the team designed by Flick. The worst for Gavi is that the bad news doesn't end here: Barça is very advanced in signing the future Xavi Hernández.

The future Xavi Hernández makes life impossible for Gavi: goodbye Barça

Gavi's departure from Barça can't be ruled out, especially because the culer club has set its sights on the new Xavi Hernández, who plays at Arsenal. The transfer market is closed, but Flick is looking for talent in the midfield and has set his sights on a star from Arsenal.

Gavi has a contract and, therefore, if he wants to stay, he will stay at Barça. However, Barça has its eyes set on signing a star from Arsenal who plays in Gavi's position. This is Bukayo Saka, who has Flick won over and who would sign with his eyes closed to come to Barça.

His transfer is far from being closed, but there have already been initial contacts with Arsenal: new Xavi Hernández on the way.