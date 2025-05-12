Official, Barça and Manchester United reach an agreement: 'Swap for Marcus Rashford'

Marcus Rashford, forward for Manchester United who is on loan at Aston Villa, is the chosen one to strengthen Barça's attack during the summer transfer market. Barça's decision is firm and has been made:Marcus Rashford has received Hansi Flick's approval and will become Barça's first signing.

Now Barça and Manchester United already know that Marcus Rashford only thinks about signing for Barça this coming summer. With this information, both clubs are bound to come to an understanding: United doesn't want the Englishman and Barça is willing to sign him as long as the salary is reduced. According to 'e-Notícies', Marcus Rashford "is more than willing to lower his salary", which is why Barça and Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement: there is a swap deal.

Barça and Manchester United face off over Marcus Rashford: Joan Laporta's signing, already confirmed

Marcus Rashford offered himself to Barça through several intermediaries and the club, led by Joan Laporta, didn't hesitate for a moment: the Englishman is signed. Barça's idea is clear: Marcus Rashford, who once cost 85 million euros, will join Flick's squad with a 2-season contract and a reduced salary.

Pini Zahavi has been key in the operation, as he has mediated for Hansi Flick to accept the signing of Marcus Rashford. Flick had doubts, but he knows that the Englishman has quality and therefore can be a good substitute if he accepts his role. Barça's idea is clear: they seek to close a swap deal with Manchester United to acquire Marcus Rashford almost for free.

Official, Barça and Manchester United reach an agreement: "Swap deal for Marcus Rashford"

Marcus Rashford is Barça's priority in this summer transfer market and the club seeks for the English winger, with an active contract, to arrive almost for free. Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, is willing to take a risk for Barça and won't pose any problem for his desire to come true.

Marcus Rashford has an active contract with Manchester United, but the English winger doesn't fit into Rúben Amorim's plans and therefore seeks to be transferred. Barça seems to be the destination that attracts him the most, but the club will have to make a great effort to sign Rashford, who currently earns 400,000 euros weekly.

Marcus Rashford will lower his salary, so Barça is preparing a swap deal to finalize the signing of the winger. This swap will involve Pablo Torre and Ansu Fati, who would pack their bags for Manchester to lower the price of Marcus Rashford. Barça, in addition to offering two players, would pay about €12M for the forward, who would arrive permanently.